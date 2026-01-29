OTT releases this weekend: Bridgerton season 4, Dhurandhar, Daldal and top picks on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar

As January comes to a close, OTT platforms are gearing up to end the month on a high note. While the big screen is buzzing with films like Border 2 continuing its strong box office run and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 hitting theatres this weekend, the digital space is no less exciting. From lavish period romances and psychological thrillers to sports dramas and regional gems, there’s plenty to stream from the comfort of your couch.

If you’re planning a relaxed weekend indoors, here’s a look at the most talked-about OTT releases dropping over the next few days.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1

Netflix brings back its global favourite with Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1, premiering on Thursday, January 29, 2026. This season shifts the spotlight to Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and his Cinderella-like romance with Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha. Set against the elegance and drama of the British Regency era, the new season promises romance, secrets, and emotional turns. The second part of the season is slated to release in February.

Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 30, 2026. Led by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller features a powerful ensemble including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Saumya Tandon, and Sara Arjun. The film was the biggest box office success of 2025, crossing the lifetime collections of films like Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava. However, it is to be noted that the makers and the streaming platform are yet to officially confirm its OTT release.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Daldal

Prime Video adds to its thriller lineup with Daldal, streaming from January 30, 2026. Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the series is directed by Amit Raj Gupta and is based on Vish Dhamija’s novel Bhindi Bazaar. With its dark narrative and layered suspense, the show promises an intense viewing experience.

Sarvam Maya

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly returns with Sarvam Maya, a supernatural comedy written and directed by Akhil Sathyan. The film will premiere on JioHotstar on January 31, 2026, and is already being talked about as a box office success.

Champion and Devkhel

The Telugu sports drama Champion lands on Netflix on January 29, 2026, streaming in multiple languages. Meanwhile, Marathi psychological crime thriller Devkhel, set in Konkan, premieres on Zee5 on January 30, 2026.

From romance to crime and thrillers to sports dramas, this weekend’s OTT slate has something for every mood.