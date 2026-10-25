Anup Soni shares unseen clips from Shaque after scenes got deleted, expresses disappointment: ‘Didn’t make it to the final version’

Anup Soni has shared action sequences from Shaque: Trust No One that did not make the final cut. The actor opened up about the hard work behind the scenes and why he understands the decision.

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Anup Soni (PC: Instagram/Anup Soni)

Actors often put in hours of hard work to bring a scene to life, especially when it involves action, physical effort and detailed preparation. However, not every scene makes it to the final version of a film or series. Anup Soni recently experienced this with his latest project, Shaque: Trust No One, which stars Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget. The actor, who plays Inspector Khurana in the Netflix thriller, shared a few glimpses of sequences that viewers did not get to see in the released series. While he admitted that there was some disappointment over the decision, he also acknowledged that filmmaking involves difficult choices. His post offered a look at the effort that goes into making a show, even when some of that work never reaches the audience.

Anup Soni shares deleted scenes from Shaque: Trust No One

Anup Soni took to Instagram on to share three videos featuring action sequences that were removed from Shaque: Trust No One. The clips showed the actor performing physically demanding scenes, including a sequence in which his character, Inspector Khurana, appears wounded before being tackled by co-star Vicky Arora. Another part shows Khurana strangling the actor’s character.

He wrote, “A few sequences of Khurana Saab from SHAQUE that didn’t make it to the final version… A lot of thought, time, effort and resources go into creating these sequences, with the writers, director, action choreographers, actors, cinematographer, producer and the entire crew contributing to the process.”

The videos also offered a glimpse of the physical effort involved in shooting the scenes, including a sequence in which Soni runs while a camera is attached to his waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANUP SONI (@anupsoni3)

He further added, “There can be a little disappointment when a sequence doesn’t make the final cut, but filmmaking is about the larger picture, and sometimes, leaving something out serves the story better. It’s all part of the process.”

Although the scenes did not feature in the final version, Soni’s post highlighted the effort that goes into bringing even a short sequence to the screen.

About Shaque: Trust No One

Shaque: Trust No One is a mystery thriller directed by Rensil D’Silva. The series premiered on Netflix on September 24, 2026, and marks Parineeti Chopra’s debut in a web series.

The plot of this series revolves around, “A mother receives yearly photos of her missing child. After nine years of searching, she discovers the truth about the abduction lies not far away, but hidden among her closest circle.”

The series also features Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi, Anup Soni, and Dhruv Chowdhury in key roles.

Soni plays Inspector Khurana, a police officer involved in the investigation. His character forms part of the show’s central mystery as Anvita tries to find answers about her missing daughter.