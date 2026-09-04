Archana Puran Singh’s son Aaryamann Sethi finally reacts to Samay Raina’s ‘Nalle bete’ joke: ‘Comedy have become too sensitive…’

Samay Raina’s jokes about Archana Puran Singh’s family sparked a debate online. Now, her son Aaryamann Sethi has broken his silence and explained why he did not take the ‘nalle bete’ comment personally.

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Archana Puran Singh's son reacts to Samay Raina's 'nalla' joke (PC: YouTube)

Samay Raina’s jokes about Archana Puran Singh and her family in the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 may have sparked plenty of discussion online, but it seems the people at the centre of it are not looking at the incident in quite the same way. After the comedian took a few digs at Archana’s husband and sons during an episode of India’s Got Latent 2, several viewers felt that the jokes had gone too far. The conversation only grew louder on social media, with many users debating whether there is a line comedians should not cross. Now, Archana Puran Singh’s son Aaryamann Sethi has finally addressed the much-talked-about ‘nalle bete’ remark and shared what he really feels about Samay’s comments.

Aaryamann Sethi reacts to Samay Raina’s ‘nalle bete’ joke

Aaryamann Sethi addressed the controversy in a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, Aary Vlogs. He defended Samay Raina and made it clear that he did not believe the comedian had any intention of hurting him or his family. In the recent vlog, he said, “I usually don’t say something about all this but I thought we should say something this time just because I feel it’s funny. The joke was also funny because, to be fair, when we vlog, we are at home only, so that’s not wrong and my mother also does laugh for a living. People watching comedy have become too sensitive. It’s a joke.”

Aaryamann explained that he usually does not comment on such controversies, but felt the need to speak this time because he found the entire situation amusing. He pointed out that the joke about him and his brother being at home was not entirely out of place, given that their family often shares home-based vlogs. He also made it clear that a joke made on a comedy show does not automatically define the person it is aimed at.

Aaryamann Sethi says Samay Raina did not mean to hurt him

Aaryamann Sethi also spoke about his equation with Samay Raina. According to him, the two share a good bond and have spent time together outside the show. He revealed that they have played paddle together, visited each other’s homes and regularly checked in on one another. Archana Puran Singh also joined the conversation and said that she and Samay speak regularly. She reportedly mentioned that they can speak almost twice a day, which gives some context to the equation between the comedian and the family.

In the vlog, he said, “First of all, let’s just point this out: It was a joke. And it’s okay. He did not mean to hurt me or anyone in my family,” he added. Aaryamann also said that he shares a good equation with Samay, as the two have played paddle, visited his home, and checked on each other.” Archana Puran Singh also said that her son and the comedian speak regularly, almost twice a day.

He said, “Our relationship is fine and obviously, he is not trying to insult or hurt us. I understand when people say that a line was crossed but honestly, when the person who is the subject and the one who is making the joke… they don’t have a problem, then I don’t think it’s so important for everyone else to get upset.”

What did Samay Raina say about Archana Puran Singh’s sons?

The controversy began after Archana Puran Singh appeared as a panellist on India’s Got Latent 2. During the episode, Samay Raina joked about Archana’s family, including her husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.

He referred to the two sons as ‘nalle’ while joking about their professional lives and also took digs at Archana’s laughter and her work. He said, “I have seen your vlogs; neither does your husband work, nor do your two ‘nalle sons’.” The comments led to criticism from some viewers, who felt the comedian had crossed a line.

Archana, however, appeared to take the jokes in the spirit in which they were made. She even joined in the banter during the episode. In her later clarification, she said she understood the kind of comedy associated with the show and did not feel personally insulted. She and her family also requested that the audience not take anything to heart and instead take it as a joke.