Bigg Boss 20: Singer Bhagirath Bhatt denies reports of entering Salman Khan’s show, ‘Not someone who…’

Bhagirath Bhatt’s name had been doing the rounds as a possible Bigg Boss 20 contestant. With the new season just around the corner, the sitarist has finally addressed the speculation.

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Bhagirath Bhatt (PC: Instagram)

For the past few months, Bigg Boss 20 has been surrounded by an interesting mix of rumours and guesses about who will enter the house. Among the names that caught attention was that of sitarist and music composer Bhagirath Bhatt. His possible entry stood out because he comes from a very different world from the contestants usually associated with the reality show. As the premiere gets closer, fans naturally wanted to know whether the musician would really be seen inside the Bigg Boss house. After all, a classical musician stepping into one of television’s most high-pressure reality shows would have made for an unusual combination. Now, there is finally an answer. Bhagirath Bhatt has personally addressed the speculation and made it clear that viewers should not expect to see him as a contestant this season.

Bhagirath Bhatt says he is not joining Bigg Boss 20

Bhagirath Bhatt has put an end to the reports linking him with Bigg Boss 20. The musician took to social media after receiving repeated questions from fans about whether he was entering the show. In his message, Bhatt thanked people for their love and curiosity but clearly stated that he was not going to Bigg Boss 20. He also explained why the reality show does not feel like the right fit for him.

He wrote on his Instagram stories, “For the past few days, I’ve been getting a lot of questions on Instagram and social media about whether I’m entering Bigg Boss 20 or not. Thank you so much for all your love and curiosity. But I want to make it clear – “I am NOT going to Bigg Boss 20”. Honestly, I don’t think I’m made for a show like that. I’m not someone who can shout or create unnecessary noise. I’m a “believer in calm music”, and peaceful music has always been my inspiration.”

For him, music has always been connected with calmness. He described himself as a believer in calm music and said that peaceful music has always been his inspiration.

Why was Bhagirath Bhatt linked to Bigg Boss 20?

Bhagirath Bhatt’s name became part of the Bigg Boss 20 rumour contestant list well before the season was due to begin. Reports suggested that the classical musician was being considered as a possible contestant, and his name gradually gained attention among viewers following the upcoming season.

The speculation was particularly interesting because Bhatt is not known primarily as a television personality or reality-show contestant. He has built his career around music, especially the sitar, while also working on mainstream films and OTT projects.

Bhagirath Bhatt is a talented Indian sitar player, classical musician, and music composer. Over a career spanning more than a decade, he has achieved recognition for blending traditional Indian classical music with contemporary mainstream cinema.

Bigg Boss 20 release date and time

Bigg Boss Season 20 will premiere on September 6, 2026 (Sunday), streaming at 9:00 pm on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.