Bigg Boss Marathi fame Irina Rudakova seeks action after her elderly auto driver faces roadside harassment: ‘Not right…’ – Watch viral video

Bigg Boss Marathi star Irina Rudakova shares a disturbing video of her elderly auto driver being verbally abused and threatened by a car driver in Mumbai, and appeals to the police for action.

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Irina Rudakova shares her experience of a road-rage incident (PC: Instagram)

A video from Mumbai has caught social media’s attention, and this time, it is not about a celebrity event or a film promotion. Bigg Boss Marathi fame Irina Rudakova has stepped forward after witnessing what she described as disturbing treatment of an elderly auto-rickshaw driver. What started as an ordinary auto ride turned into something far more unsettling, and Irina Rudakova wasted no time putting it out there for the world to see. She didn’t hold back either, tagging the incident as something that simply “should stop.” What exactly unfolded during that ride, and why has it got her asking Mumbai Police to step in? Here’s what we know so far.

Irina Rudakova shares viral video of elderly auto driver

Irina Rudakova was travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai when things took a turn. A car driver allegedly got into a heated exchange with her elderly auto driver, hurling abuses and even threatening him. Rather than staying quiet or simply moving on once the moment passed, Irina pulled out her phone and started recording. She everything, making sure nothing was left unclear.

While sharing the video she said, “I want full support because this behaviour in Mumbai should stop and this is totally not right.” In the viral clip, the man gets out of his car, pulls the auto driver by his collar and shouts, “Maarunga idhar hi”, while hurling abuses. The terrified auto driver is seen repeatedly apologising, insisting he hadn’t noticed the car. Irina also showed in the video that there were no scratches on the car and still that car driver was harassing the elderly auto driver.

Watch video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IRINA RUDAKOVA (@irina.rai9)

What did Bigg Boss Marathi fame Irina Rudakova say?

Irina Rudakova’s reaction has become an important part of the story. While sharing the video, she questioned the behaviour towards the elderly auto driver and made it clear that she did not consider the incident acceptable. She also made sure to note down the number plate of the auto-rickshaw as well as the vehicle belonging to the man who allegedly abused the driver.

Irina said in the video, “No, I would have felt if something had happened. He is the one who broke the rule. This was very bad behaviour. All of a sudden,” claiming that the car driver had created the chaos out of nowhere. Because such people can afford to do this, then these small people suffer like this. He is not allowed to use his hands on anyone. This is not good.”

Who is Irina Rudakova?

Irina Rudakova is a Russian model, actress, and reality television personality who has built a successful career in the Indian entertainment industry. Moving to India in her early twenties, she initially worked across modeling, sports entertainment, and commercial dance before transitioning to mainstream television.

She won Reality Ranis of the Jungle (Season 2) and became the first foreign contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi (Season 5) in 2024. She debuted in Hindi TV serial in Choti Sarrdaarni in 2022 and has performed as a cheerleader for major cricket events like the IPL and the T20 World Cup.