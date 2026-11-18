Dia Mirza’s cryptic post against Nawazuddin Siddiqui sparks buzz, is it a PR strategy for Dr Hassan?

While Dia Mirzaa's Instagram post has sparked speculation about a possible promotional strategy, neither actor has clarified whether the remarks were genuine or part of the show's publicity campaign.

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Dia Mirza and Nawazuddin Siddiqui (PC -Instagram)

Dia Mirza has grabbed attention with a surprising Instagram post about her upcoming co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress called the actor a “nightmare to work with” and criticised his attitude in a social media post. However, her comments have left fans confused, with many wondering whether she was genuinely upset with him or if it was a promotional strategy for their upcoming series, Dr Hassan.

Dia Mirza calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘nightmare to work with’

Dia recently took to Instagram and shared a sharp message about Nawazuddin. She tagged the actor in her post and wrote, “Nightmare to work with! Na baath karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level ka! Bilkul offensive character (He has no manners when it comes to talking, and his attitude is on a whole other level! An absolutely offensive character)”.

Her post quickly caught the attention of social media users. While some wondered if there was trouble between the two actors, others felt it could be a publicity stunt to promote their upcoming project. Several netizens shared their reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, “”Character” is the keyword here. A new project will soon be announced starring both of them.”

Another asked, “PR stunt?” A third person commented, “promotion chal riya hai guz relx…” Another user wrote, “Not possible, Nawaz is very respectful and so is Diya, looks like some promotion,” while another commented, “Relax guys it is some kind of promotion, i am sure of it. New tactic of these people.”

Are Dia Mirza and Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoting Dr Hassan?

For the unversed, Dia Mirza and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen together in the upcoming OTT series Dr Hassan. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the medical drama features Nawazuddin as Dr Imraan Hassan and Dia as Dr Palak Jain.

The series also stars Faisal Rashid as Dr Vivek Bhargav, an eccentric genius doctor. The story follows a brilliant but unusual doctor and his team of specialists as they solve complicated medical cases while dealing with challenges in their personal lives.

Dr Hassan is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on December 27, 2026.