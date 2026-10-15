Gajab Raat trailer out: Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s film gets new title after Ghooskhor Pandat controversy

Netflix has revealed a fresh look at the upcoming project, which underwent a title change after objections to its earlier name sparked legal action and public debate.

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Manoj Bajpayee's film gets new title Gajab Raat (PC: Twitter)

Manoj Bajpayee is returning to the screen with a crime thriller that promises a night full of secrets, unexpected turns and intriguing characters. The actor has built a reputation for choosing stories that keep viewers guessing and his next Netflix project brings together a multi-starrer cast in a suspense-driven narrative. However, the film has already attracted attention for reasons beyond its storyline. Its original title sparked a controversy earlier this year, leading the makers to promise a change. Now, with fresh promotional material arriving, the project is back in the spotlight as audiences get their first proper look at what lies ahead.

Gajab Raat trailer released, film to premiere on Netflix on October 23

Netflix unveiled the trailer of Gajab Raat on Thursday, confirming that the film will premiere on the streaming platform on October 23, 2026. The project was initially announced as Ghooskhor Pandat but has now received a new title following the backlash surrounding its original name.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Netflix wrote, “Anek kahaaniya, anek kirdaar aur sirf ek raat to disclose the truth, Watch Gajab Raat, out 23 October, only on Netflix.” The promotional line hints at multiple stories and characters whose paths may come together over the course of one night.

Check out official trailer of Gajab Raat here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

What does the Gajab Raat trailer reveal?

The trailer presents a crime thriller centred on a web of characters and the events unfolding during a single night. Manoj Bajpayee leads the project, bringing his familiar screen presence to a story built around suspense and the search for the truth. Akshay Oberoi and Saqib Saleem also stand out in the preview, while the ensemble cast adds several more personalities to the narrative.

The film also features Divya Dutta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kiku Sharda and Shraddha Das in pivotal roles. With multiple characters sharing the screen, the story appears to rely on intersecting situations and unfolding revelations rather than following just one person’s journey.

Why was Ghooskhor Pandat renamed Gajab Raat?

The film’s original title became controversial after its announcement in February 2026. Critics objected to the wording, arguing that it was offensive to the Brahmin community. The dispute escalated, with an FIR filed against Netflix and the makers and a petition seeking a ban on the film.

The controversy also led to the removal of promotional material from social media. The makers subsequently assured that the title would be changed. The project has now returned to promotion under the name Gajab Raat, although the title controversy had already brought considerable public attention to the film.

Who is behind Gajab Raat?

Gajab Raat is produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Ritesh Shah. Pandey is known for crime thrillers and suspense-driven projects such as A Wednesday!, Baby, Special 26, the Khakee series and the recent series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web. With Manoj Bajpayee leading a talented ensemble cast, the Netflix film aims to appeal to viewers who enjoy gripping mysteries and crime thrillers.