Gandhari Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu’s fierce performance powers this haunting mother’s revenge story

Gandhari Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu’s fierce and haunting avatar stands out in this emotional thriller set in the shadowy world of Joypurra

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Gandhari (PC-Instagram)

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, Jatin Sarna, Prashant Narayanan, Chandan Roy, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Priti Shroff, Myrah Shivan, Shubhamm Bassu

Director: Devashish Makhija

Producer: Kanika Dhillon

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Release Date: September 3, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Rating: 4 stars

The bond between a mother and her child is considered one of the deepest and strongest relationships in the world. A mother who is gentle and nurturing under normal circumstances can become equally fierce and formidable when her child is in danger. ‘Gandhari’ builds its story around this very force of motherhood, as a mother decides to enter the dangerous world of crime on her own to find and bring back her missing daughter.

Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead, with a strong ensemble cast adding weight and credibility to the story. Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film brings together an emotional mother-daughter story with suspense, action and a dark criminal underworld. ‘Gandhari’ premieres on Netflix on September 3. Here’s a look at what works for the film and the impact it manages to create.

Story:

The story begins during a train journey. Bani (Taapsee Pannu) is travelling with her husband Gokul (Ishwak Singh) and their five-to-six-year-old daughter Mishti (Myrah Shivan). The train makes a brief halt at Joypurra, a small station in West Bengal. Gokul gets off to buy some food, while Bani takes Mishti towards the washroom area of the coach.

Things suddenly take a terrifying turn when Mishti disappears. A panicked Bani desperately searches for her inside the train. She then spots a woman outside the window, running away with Mishti in her arms. Without thinking twice, Bani jumps off the train and starts chasing the woman through the crowd. During the pursuit, she hits her head against a heavy iron object and loses consciousness.

When Bani regains consciousness, her daughter is gone. The injury has severely affected her eyesight, and doctors advise her to keep her eyes covered. But Bani’s determination to find her daughter refuses to die. Despite every obstacle, she begins following one clue after another, slowly making her way into the dangerous world of Joypurra, where her daughter is being held captive.

The title of the film is closely connected to this symbolism. Just as Gandhari from the Mahabharata chose to blindfold herself for her husband Dhritarashtra, Bani too covers her eyes as she embarks on an extremely dangerous journey for her daughter.

As the story progresses, the mystery and tension steadily deepen. The film keeps introducing new questions and unexpected turns, encouraging the audience to stay invested in what will happen next. The revelations towards the end take the story in a different direction while also answering several questions.

Where is Mishti? Will Bani be able to save her? And who is really behind everything happening in Joypurra? These are the questions that keep the story moving.

Performances:

Taapsee Pannu is the strongest link in the film. As Bani, she effectively captures the desperation, helplessness, anger and emotional breakdown of a mother whose entire world changes after her child disappears.

What makes her performance particularly effective is the transformation Bani undergoes. As the story progresses, the frightened and vulnerable mother gradually pushes her fear aside and prepares to fight back. Taapsee brings both sides of the character alive with conviction—the emotional mother as well as the fierce woman who refuses to give up.

Her action sequences have a raw and physical quality, while her emotional scenes give the character its real depth. Taapsee manages to communicate Bani’s pain and determination even in moments where the dialogue is minimal. It is a physically demanding role, but it is the emotional intensity of her performance that makes Bani memorable.

Ishwak Singh is restrained and effective as Gokul. Jatin Sarna makes his presence felt in the role of the police officer. Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vashisht may have limited screen time, but their performances add weight to the narrative. Child actor Myrah Shivan also makes an impact in the emotional portions of the film.

The ensemble cast is another strength because the supporting characters are not merely there to fill the frame. Most of them are meaningfully integrated into the plot and contribute to the film’s emotional and dramatic stakes.

Direction:

Devashish Makhija brings the rawness and grounded realism associated with his filmmaking to ‘Gandhari’. The action is not glossy or excessively stylised. Instead, it is rough, physical and rooted in the environment, which makes the confrontations feel more immediate and believable.

The director does not rely solely on action to drive the narrative. Bani’s emotional struggle receives equal attention, and the conflict between her deeply personal battle and the criminal world gives the film an emotional core beyond its action-thriller format.

The world of Joypurra also plays an important role in creating the film’s atmosphere. Its people, surroundings and hidden layers add to the sense of uncertainty and danger.

Technical Aspects:

Kanika Dhillon’s writing is one of the film’s biggest strengths. The story and screenplay place a woman’s struggle firmly at the centre while refusing to turn her into a conventional action hero.

The premise is strong, the writing is confident and the screenplay moves quickly once the story gets underway. The twists and turns keep the audience invested, with several revelations changing the perception of both the characters and the world they inhabit.

Dhillon also deserves credit for weaving the ensemble cast into the narrative rather than treating them as mere supporting players. The characters contribute to the plot, the suspense and the emotional stakes, making the world of Joypurra feel more layered.

The screenplay does have moments, particularly after the interval, where certain developments can be anticipated. However, the overall pace and the steady flow of revelations keep the film engaging.

At around 1 hour 55 minutes, the runtime works in the film’s favour. The editing prevents the narrative from becoming unnecessarily stretched. The background score and sound design are particularly effective, with sound and music often amplifying Bani’s fear, anxiety and emotional turmoil.

Final Take:

It would be unfair to describe ‘Gandhari’ simply as a film about action, fights and gunshots. At its heart, it is the story of a mother willing to confront her fears, limitations and circumstances to bring her daughter back.

The film’s biggest strengths are Kanika Dhillon’s powerful writing and Taapsee Pannu’s emotionally charged performance. The screenplay keeps the story moving through unexpected turns, while Taapsee gives the central character both vulnerability and ferocity.

The action is raw and grounded rather than overly stylised, and the strong ensemble cast adds credibility to the world the film creates.

If you enjoy tense, socially rooted action thrillers with an emotional core, ‘Gandhari’ is worth a watch. Taapsee Pannu’s strikingly different avatar, Kanika Dhillon’s confident writing, a strong supporting cast and the sustained tension make it an effective OTT thriller.