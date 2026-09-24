India’s Got Latent 2: Complaint filed against Mukesh Chhabra, Netflix India over alleged obscene remark

India’s Got Latent 2 faces fresh controversy; complaint targets Mukesh Chhabra and Netflix India - Here's all you need to know.

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India’s Got Latent 2 faces fresh controversy (PC- Twitter)

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 has landed in another controversy after a complaint was filed over allegedly inappropriate language used during a recent episode. The complaint names casting director Mukesh Chhabra and raises questions about Netflix India’s role in approving and streaming the episode. According to an IANS report, the complaint was filed by Anurag Shrivastav in connection with an episode featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra, stand-up comedian Kaustubh Agarwal and host Samay Raina. The episode premiered on September 18 on Netflix and YouTube.

What does the complaint against Mukesh Chhabra say?

According to the complaint, Shrivastav was watching the episode on Netflix on his laptop from a Mumbai hotel room on the evening of September 22, 2026. He alleged that Chhabra was heard making the remark, “Mere Aaram Nagar mein aao, gaand marao.” The complainant described the alleged remark as “highly inappropriate, objectionable, and sexually suggestive”. However, the complaint itself states that the authenticity of the statement, the identity of the person who made it, the complete context and the exact timestamp need to be verified using the original and unedited recording.

Complaint questions Netflix India’s role

Shrivastav has also raised questions about how the alleged content was approved and made available on Netflix India. According to the complaint, if the remark is verified, it could raise concerns about viewer dignity and child cyber safety.

The complaint has sought an inquiry into the content approval process and has also called for the role of Netflix India content chief Monika Shergill to be examined. These are allegations and requests made in the complaint and have not been established.

India’s Got Latent 2 faces fresh controversy

The latest complaint comes shortly after another episode of India’s Got Latent 2 became a topic of discussion online because of jokes involving Mukesh Chhabra. During the episode, Samay Raina also made remarks about Chhabra’s girlfriend.

An unverified claim on social media had also suggested that the shoot was briefly halted. Raina later shared a humorous post on Instagram in response to the claim, but did not confirm that the incident had taken place.

The episode featured Chhabra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam and Kaustubh Agarwal. Raina also joked about Nawazuddin’s appearance in Thamma during the episode.

India’s Got Latent was previously embroiled in controversy

This is not the first time India’s Got Latent has faced controversy. In February 2025, comedian and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia faced widespread criticism over remarks about parents and sex during an episode of the show’s first season.

The controversy led to legal proceedings and brought significant public attention to the programme.