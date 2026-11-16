India’s Got Latent contestant Keshav Jha reveals buying a house after Samay Raina’s show: ‘Acha khasa paisa banna’

India's Got Latent contestant Keshav Jha reveals how Samay Raina changed his life. He says, 'This show has made me':

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Keshav Jha and Samay Raina (PC-Instagram)

Comedian Keshav Jha has revealed how his life changed after appearing on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. During the season finale of the show’s second season, Keshav shared that the popularity he gained through the comedy show helped him earn enough to buy a house. He also spoke about the opportunities he received after becoming popular among audiences. The second season of India’s Got Latent wrapped up on November 15. The finale brought back several contestants from the first season, who spoke about their journeys and how their lives had changed since appearing on the show. Raftaar, Sahil Kale and Balraj Ghai joined Samay Raina as panellists for the episode.

During his interaction with Keshav, Samay asked him about the changes he had experienced after appearing on the show. The poet and comedian expressed gratitude for the love and recognition he had received from people. He said in Hindi, “The respect and love everyone has shown me feels wonderful. Keshav Jha was always there, but the way people have now recognised me because of my art means a lot. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart.”

When Samay asked him how much money he had earned after appearing on the show, Keshav’s response surprised everyone. “Acha khasa paisa bann gaya, Ghar le liya maine (I have made a good amount of money and bought a house),” he said.

Keshav further revealed that he had received opportunities to participate in several reality shows after his appearance in the first season of India’s Got Latent. Some of these shows are yet to be released, but he could not share more details because of contractual obligations.

The poet also revealed that he had performed around 35 shows across the country after gaining popularity through Samay’s show. Alongside his performances, he has been pursuing a master’s degree in Hindi. He also wrote a book after his appearance on the comedy show and credited it for changing his life, saying, “This show has made me.”

Two years later, Keshav Jha returned to India’s Got Latent and reminded everyone why we loved him in Season 1. Bro came back and stole the show. #SamayRaina #indiagotlatent https://t.co/KfPuhjmpPE — Mr. X (@The_X_vibe) November 15, 2026



During the season finale, Samay also rewarded all the contestants with prize money of Rs 1 lakh each.

Samay Raina calls India’s Got Latent Season 2 iconic

Following the conclusion of the second season, Samay took to his Instagram Stories to share a note about the show’s journey. Calling the season iconic, the comedian highlighted how it broke YouTube records, introduced new faces to audiences and attracted brands and money.

He also thanked his audience for supporting him throughout the journey. In his note, Samay wrote, “All this after everything was taken away in the last season. So much I have learnt about the public game over the last 2 years, so much I have learnt about people and myself, I feel I have grown 10 years in this journey. Want to thank all of you who give me love and also thanks to the rest, who give me fuel, I am going to see you early next year on the biggest comedy tour of the country.”

Samay is now preparing for his India tour, which will begin in February 2027. He is scheduled to perform in Delhi on February 6 and 7, followed by shows in Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur and Hyderabad.