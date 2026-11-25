Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo: Why is Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani Netflix series facing ban in India – Here’s what we know

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's upcoming Netflix series has landed in controversy before its December 4, 2026, premiere. From the May 2025 government advisory to AICWA's latest appeal to PM Modi, here's why the show is facing opposition in India.

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Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo (PC: IMDb)

A new Pakistani series – Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and several popular actors has caught the attention of viewers even before its release. However, the conversation around Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is not limited to its storyline or star cast. The upcoming Netflix production has sparked a new debate about Pakistani entertainment in India, with a film workers’ association now asking the government to stop its release. With the premiere approaching, questions are being raised about whether Indian audiences will be able to watch the series and what exactly has led to the controversy.

Why is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo facing opposition in India?

The controversy began after Netflix announced Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which is being promoted as Pakistan’s first Netflix original series. The show features a popular ensemble cast, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix MENA (@netflixmena)

Soon after its promotional material was released, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a complete ban on the series in India. In its letter dated November 24, 2026, the association asked the government to ensure that the show does not stream in India on December 4, 2026, or at any later date. It also appealed to Netflix India and other streaming platforms not to carry Pakistani films, web series, songs, podcasts or other entertainment content.

The association used the slogan, ‘Terror Gets No Applause – Nation Comes First’ and called for a permanent law with strict penalties against platforms that stream Pakistani content.

Pahalgam attack and May 2025 government advisory: What is the connection?

One of the main reasons behind the opposition is the existing restriction on Pakistani-origin entertainment content in India. On April 22, 2025, a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people. The incident led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan and renewed calls to stop cultural and entertainment exchanges between the two countries.

Following the attack, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory on May 8, 2025, directing OTT platforms, streaming services and other digital intermediaries operating in India to discontinue Pakistani-origin content. AICWA has referred to this advisory in its latest letter, arguing that allowing Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo to stream in India would go against the government’s existing instructions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial)

Sharing the letter on Instagram, AICWA wrote, “Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series “Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026. Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always.”

The association has also referred to its earlier stand against Pakistani artistes working in the Indian entertainment industry following the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s Operation Sindoor remarks add to the controversy

Another reason the series is facing criticism is the earlier reaction of some of its lead actors to Operation Sindoor. Following the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan faced criticism in India over their comments on the military operation. Fawad reportedly described the strikes as ‘shameful attack’, while Mahira called them a ‘cowardly attack’.

These remarks have resurfaced following the announcement of their upcoming Netflix project. Several social media users have questioned why a Pakistani production featuring these actors should be made available to Indian audiences amid the ongoing political tensions.

Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo release in India?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on December 4, 2026. However, its availability in India remains uncertain.

Netflix has released official posters and official trailer through its international platforms, including Netflix MENA and Netflix UK. However, the streaming platform has not yet confirmed whether Indian subscribers will be able to watch Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.