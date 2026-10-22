Karan Johar wants a life partner to co-parent twins Yash and Roohi, says Marriage ‘may not be a possibility’

Karan Johar has revealed that he wants a life partner with whom he can share everyday moments, celebrate milestones and co-parent his twins, Yash and Roohi on Koffee With Karan 9 episode. Watch the viral video.

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Rashmika Mandanna and Karan Johar (PC-Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar has spoken about wanting love and companionship in his life. The filmmaker revealed that he hopes to find a life partner who can share his everyday experiences, celebrate his achievements and be an equal parent to his ten-year-old twins, Yash and Roohi. However, he feels that marriage may not be possible for him.

Karan spoke about his personal wish while interacting with actor Vijay Deverakonda on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 9, which aired on October 21, 2026. During their conversation, Vijay asked Karan what he wanted to manifest in his life.

Before asking Karan the question, Vijay shared his own wish involving Rashmika Mandanna, saying, “I’m going to hold Rashmika’s hand, and you know with me she’s safe.”

When Vijay asked Karan what he wanted to manifest while sitting on the show’s iconic couch, the filmmaker spoke honestly about wanting a relationship. He said, “I would like to have a partner. I would like to be in a relationship. Marriage, I think, technically may not be a possibility.

So somebody who can share the nothings of my day with, something who I can celebrate the somethings of my life with, someone who can be an equal parent to my twins who are now ten, and somebody who I can call mine and yet feel loved and respected and also complete my life with me.”

Vijay Deverakonda’s response to Karan Johar’s wish

Vijay responded warmly to Karan’s confession and offered a heartfelt wish for him. The actor hoped that Karan would find the companionship he was looking for, adding a playful reference to the show’s coffee and couch. He said, “Let’s pray to the old gods and the new and the coffee gods and the couch gods to make this happen,” Karan appeared touched by Vijay’s response and replied, “Yeah. I think your prayer felt real.”

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On the professional front, Karan Johar continues to work as a filmmaker and producer under Dharma Productions. The production house’s upcoming projects include Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, and Naagzilla, featuring Kartik Aaryan.