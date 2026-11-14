Koffee with Karan 9: Ananya Birla puts Ananya Panday in a spot with calls to Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan- Watch

Ananya Panday finds herself at the centre of an entertaining moment when her co-guest brings two popular Bollywood actors into their conversation.

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Ananya Birla teases Ananya Panday over Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan (PC: Instagram)

Ananya Panday and entrepreneur Ananya Birla are all set to bring some entertaining moments to the couch of Koffee with Karan Season 9. The latest promo shared by host Karan Johar offers a glimpse of their fun conversation and playful exchanges. From teasing each other over their names to discussing Bollywood friendships, the upcoming episode has plenty of interesting moments. However, one particular segment involving Ananya Panday’s phone calls to Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan has caught everyone’s attention.

Ananya Birla teases Ananya Panday over Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan

In the promotional video, Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla share a light-hearted conversation. Ananya Panday reveals that she usually dislikes people who share her name but makes an exception for Ananya Birla. The fun continues during the show’s popular phone call challenge. In this segment, guests have to call their celebrity friends and get them to answer with the line, ‘Hey Karan, it’s me!’

Ananya Panday attempts to call Aditya Roy Kapur. However, the call is answered by Kartik Aaryan instead. This unexpected moment leaves everyone laughing. Ananya Birla quickly pulls her co-guest’s leg by joking that she is calling all her exes one after another. Karan Johar also bursts into laughter at the remark. The exchange has become one of the most talked-about moments from the promo.

Shanaya Kapoor makes a special appearance

The upcoming episode also features a special appearance by Shanaya Kapoor. The promo shows her joining the guests for a fun challenge in which they have to come up with a line that works both in a boardroom and in a bedroom.

The conversation becomes even more entertaining when Ananya and Shanaya admit that they are fans of Ranveer Singh. Ananya Birla also shares an interesting detail about herself. She reveals that the most unexpected thing about her is that she never carries money with her. The candid confession adds another humorous moment to the episode.

See viral promo of Koffee With Karan 9 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Ananya Panday’s past relationships

Ananya Panday’s personal life has often attracted attention. The actress was previously linked to Ishaan Khatter. Their separation was discussed during an earlier season of Koffee with Karan when Ishaan spoke about their breakup and expressed hope that they would remain friends.

Ananya was later reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur for nearly two years. Although the two never officially confirmed their relationship, their vacation pictures and public appearances sparked considerable speculation. She was also linked to Kartik Aaryan, her co-star in the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

When and where to watch Koffee with Karan 9?

Koffee with Karan Season 9 continues to bring celebrities together for conversations about their careers and personal lives. The new episode featuring Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla will stream on Wednesday at 7 pm on JioHotstar.