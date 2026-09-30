Koffee With Karan 9: Karan Johar announces last season with ‘One last time’ mug moment, release date revealed

Karan Johar has announced that Koffee With Karan 9 will be the final season of his popular celebrity chat show. The new season will premiere on October 14, 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/ott/koffee-with-karan-9-karan-johar-announces-last-season-release-date-revealed-8531549/ Copy

Karan Johar (PC: Instagram)

Karan Johar is ready to pick up the famous Koffee With Karan mug once again, but this time, there is a very different feeling attached to it. After years of celebrity conversations, rapid-fire rounds, unexpected revelations, and moments that became part of pop culture, the filmmaker has confirmed that the upcoming ninth season will mark the end of the show. The announcement comes with a release date and an emotional look back at how the journey began.

Koffee With Karan 9: Karan Johar announces final season of Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar announced that Koffee With Karan 9 will be the final season of the popular celebrity talk show. In an emotional video, the filmmaker-host looked back at his journey, which began more than two decades ago.

Karan recalled telling his father, filmmaker Yash Johar, in 2004 that he wanted to host a talk show where he could have informal conversations with celebrities. His father had questioned who would pay to watch him talk to his friends. Karan said the first day of shooting for the show was August 16, 2004. He has now completed eight seasons, 22 years and 161 episodes of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

The host also acknowledged the many controversies, debates and conversations that followed the show over the years. Speaking about the final season, KJo said, “There are some journeys you don’t plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life.”

“Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time,” he added.

Karan Johar shares emotional message for Koffee With Karan final season

Announcing the end of Koffee With Karan, Karan got emotional while talking about what Koffee With Karan has meant to him. He said that some journeys are not planned to end, but there comes a point when one knows it is time to let them go.

In the heartfelt video that Karan Johar shared, “It was June 2004 when I told my dad that I really wanted to host a talk show. I wanted to host two celebrities or stars and have an informal, candid chat with them. He told me, ‘Karan, you are going to call your friends, talk to them, something that you do every day anyway. Who will pay you for that?'”

He continued, “He passed away that same month, actually. On 26 June. The very first day I shot for it was 16 August 2004. And I’m here now, eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later. A lot happened. I called lovers. I called friends. I called families. I called lovers who went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I put an end to the careers of national icons. I am living with the term ‘nepo’ even today. Conjecture became a national word. So much happened.”

Karan also admitted that the show has brought its share of trolling and controversy, but said the love from the audience has remained constant.

He concluded by saying, “Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, they always ask me, ‘When is the next season of Koffee With Karan?’ I wonder why they never ask me, ‘When is my next feature film?’ But whatever it was, it gave me so much. I reached a point in my life where I realised all good things must come to an end. This will be my very last season of Koffee With Karan.”

Koffee With Karan 9 release date: When and where to watch on OTT?

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will premiere on October 14, 2026. The new season will stream on JioHotstar. Karan Johar announced that Season 9 will be the last and final chapter of the iconic 22-year-old chat show.