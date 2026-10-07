Koffee With Karan 9: Karan Johar confirms ‘Cricketers are not invited’ to final season in new promo -Watch

Karan Johar has confirmed that Koffee With Karan Season 9 will be the final season of his popular celebrity talk show, while also revealing that cricketers will not be part of the guest line-up. Watch the promo teaser.

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Koffee With Karan 9 (PC- Instagram)

Karan Johar is saying goodbye to Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker-host has confirmed that the upcoming ninth season of the popular celebrity talk show will be its final chapter, putting an end to the show’s 22-year run. In the newly released teaser, Johar speaks directly to the camera while taking phone calls and confirms that he is not joking about ending the show. “You heard it right. It is going to be my last season of Koffee With Karan. I’m not acting, I’m not pretending. It is my last,” Johar says in the video.

The teaser also sees Johar responding to a caller who cheekily suggests that the show should have ended 10 years ago. He replies, “Thank you for asking, but I haven’t invited you for eight seasons, so I don’t plan to invite you for the ninth.”

Karan Johar Confirms No Cricketers On Koffee With Karan 9

Johar also addresses speculation about the guest line-up and makes it clear that cricketers will not be appearing in the final season. “No, no, no, cricketers are not invited. They are also not coming,” he says. The statement appears to reference the controversy surrounding Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul’s 2019 appearance on the show. Their comments led to widespread backlash and brief suspensions from cricket.

Johar ends the teaser with another tongue-in-cheek remark about the show’s controversial reputation. “Darling, it’s my last season of Koffee With Karan. Why would I do anything controversial?”

Watch the promo:

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Koffee With Karan Season 9 Release Date

Koffee With Karan premiered in November 2004 and went on to become one of Karan Johar’s most popular shows. The celebrity chat show is known for its informal couch conversations, celebrity revelations, gossip and segments such as the popular Rapid Fire Round.

Over the years, the show has regularly made headlines and sparked conversations around the Hindi film industry. It initially aired on television before later moving to the digital streaming platform.

The makers have not revealed the complete guest list for the final season yet. Koffee With Karan Season 9 will begin streaming on JioHotstar from October 14.