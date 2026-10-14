Koffee With Karan 9: Karan Johar wishes to reunite Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for a film

Salman Khan opens Koffee With Karan 9, Karan Johar talks about reuniting him with Shah Rukh Khan in the first episode.

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Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (PC- Instagram)

Bringing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together for a film once again is a dream Karan Johar would love to fulfil. The filmmaker spoke about his wish during a Rapid Fire round on the ninth season of Koffee With Karan, which returns with Salman Khan as its first guest. During the round, Karan was asked what he would do if he woke up as Shah Rukh Khan for a day. His humorous response revealed the project he would want to make happen: a film featuring both Bollywood superstars, with Karan himself in the director’s chair.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s on-screen journey

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan first starred together in Karan Arjun, playing brothers who seek revenge. They later appeared together in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut. Salman had an extended special appearance in the latter film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



The actors have also made appearances in each other’s films over the years. Shah Rukh made a cameo in Salman’s Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, while Salman appeared in the song Deewangi Deewangi from Shah Rukh’s Om Shanti Om and later in Zero.

More recently, Salman appeared as Tiger in an action sequence in Shah Rukh’s Pathaan, while Shah Rukh made an appearance as Pathaan in Salman’s Tiger 3. Their collaborations have continued to excite fans, who enjoy their on-screen chemistry and their friendship off screen.

Salman Khan returns to Koffee With Karan

Salman’s appearance is notable because he is returning to the show as a solo guest. He first appeared on Koffee With Karan in Season 4 and later joined his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, for the show’s 100th episode in Season 5. The teaser for the new season hints at candid conversations and unexpected moments. Speaking about the show’s final season, Karan tells Salman, “This is the finale season so this can go anywhere”. Salman responds without hesitation, “Kahin bhi ja sakta hai (It can go anywhere).”

The exchange sets the tone for a season that promises entertaining conversations and unfiltered answers from its celebrity guests.

New episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will drop every Wednesday at 7 PM, exclusively on JioHotstar.