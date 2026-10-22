Koffee With Karan 9: Rashmika Mandanna weighs in on actresses’ portrayal amid Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi controversy, says ‘I am not that kind of person’

Rashmika Mandanna shares her perspective on how women are presented in commercial films and explains why she believes performers should be able to make decisions about their own appearance.

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Rashmika Mandanna on Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi controversy (PC: Twitter)

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has shared her thoughts on how women are shown in films and why she prefers to set limits when it comes to her on-screen appearance. During her conversation with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan Season 9, she spoke about the costumes she feels comfortable wearing and the importance of respecting an actor’s choices. The discussion also touched upon the controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal inPeddi, which sparked a debate about objectification in commercial cinema. Rashmika explained that she makes her preferences clear and values working with directors who understand her point of view.

Rashmika Mandanna speaks about Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi controversy

Janhvi Kapoor faced criticism earlier this year after some viewers felt that she was objectified in the Ram Charan-starrer sports drama. The film’s portrayal of the actress led to discussions about camera angles and how female characters are presented in South Indian cinema.

During the episode, Karan Johar brought up the controversy and asked Rashmika whether she had been careful about her own on-screen portrayal. He also mentioned that he had not seen a similar situation involving her.

Responding to his question, Rashmika said there were certain things she was not comfortable with, even though she understood that some characters might require specific costumes. “There are some things that I am not okay with. I know some characters sort of need something like a bikini or something like that, but even in that, I would say I am not very comfortable with exposing or skin show; I am not that kind of person.”

Rashmika Mandanna on setting boundaries in commercial films

Rashmika further explained that working in commercial films does not mean she agrees to every costume or requirement. She said she makes her boundaries clear and prefers collaborating with directors who respect her decisions.

“But at the same time, there are lines that I draw for myself, which most often directors are okay with. Those are the kind of people I prefer working with,” she added. Her comments highlighted the importance of communication between actors and filmmakers. While a role may have specific requirements, Rashmika believes actors should be able to express their discomfort and make their preferences known.

See viral video from Koffee With Karan 9 here

JUST IN: #KaranJohar – #VijayDeverakonda & #RashmikaMandanna on the way #JanhviKapoor was represented in Peddi #KoffeeWithKaran https://t.co/WCHc0xhjzi — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) October 21, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda says actresses need a support system

Vijay Deverakonda also joined the discussion and pointed out that speaking up can be difficult for actors. “But then it is still challenging to have these conversations,” he said.

Rashmika agreed with him and admitted that she sometimes finds it difficult to raise such concerns. She shared that she discusses these situations with Vijay, asking him whether she should speak up about something. According to her, he encourages her to express herself.

Janhvi Kapoor’s alleged private chat goes viral

The Peddi controversy also drew attention after screenshots of an alleged private conversation between Janhvi and fan pages circulated online. The screenshots reportedly showed her expressing frustration over objectifying camera angles and the portrayal of her character in the film. Peddi is currently streaming on Netflix.