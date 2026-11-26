Koffee With Karan 9: Ravi Kishan recalls father beating him for wearing saree in Ramleela, leaves Karan Johar shocked ‘Nachne wala banega…’

During his appearance on the celebrity chat show, Ravi Kishan revisited a difficult chapter from his younger days and spoke about the challenges that shaped his journey into films.

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Ravi Kishan shares shocking childhood memory on KWK 9 (PC: Twitter)

Ravi Kishan has come a long way in the entertainment industry, but his journey was not easy. The actor-politician recently shared a difficult memory from his childhood while appearing on Koffee With Karan 9 with Akshay Kumar. He spoke about the opposition he faced at home when he decided to pursue acting instead of following the path his father had chosen for him. His story left host Karan Johar surprised and also revealed how much he had to struggle before making a place for himself in the film industry.

Ravi Kishan recalls father beating him for wearing a saree in Ramleela

During the conversation, Ravi revealed that his father was a priest who also ran a milk business. He wanted his son to continue the family business or get a government job. However, Ravi was interested in performing and acting from a young age.

Recalling one incident, the actor said his father became furious when he wore a saree to play a character in a Ramleela performance. He claimed that his father beat him with a leather belt and questioned whether he wanted to become a dancer.

Remembering his father’s words, Ravi said, “Papa ne bahut maara tha. Chamdi ka belt tha unka. Aur woh bole, ‘Nachaniya banega kya? Nachne wala banega kya?'” He explained that acting and working in the film industry were not widely accepted by many families during the 1990s, which made his decision even harder for his father to understand.

See viral video from Koffee With Karan 9 here

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Ravi Kishan says his mother sent him away to protect him

Ravi further shared that the situation at home became so difficult that his mother eventually sent him away. He claimed that his father was extremely angry and wanted to kill him because he believed his son’s decision to enter show business would bring shame to the family.

When Ravi revisited the experience on the show, he said that his journey had not been a straightforward one. While some people managed to walk their way towards success, he felt he had crawled his way up. He also admitted that remembering those difficult years made him emotional.

Akshay Kumar agreed with Ravi’s account, saying, “And that is true.” His response added to the moment, while Karan Johar appeared visibly shocked by the actor’s childhood experience.

Koffee With Karan 9 marks the show’s final season

The ninth season of Koffee With Karan marks the end of the popular chat show’s 22-year run, which began in 2004. Premiering on October 14, 2026, the farewell season streams exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the final season continues the show’s familiar mix of candid conversations, celebrity revelations and the popular Rapid Fire round. Its guests include Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Birla and the pairing of Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan.