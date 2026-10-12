Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan to be first guest on Karan Johar’s final season, promo leaves fans excited

Salman Khan’s return to the celebrity couch has sparked anticipation among viewers, bringing back memories of his previous appearance with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.

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Salman Khan to appear on Koffee With Karan’s final season (PC: Instagram)

Salman Khan and Karan Johar are reuniting for a final round of conversations, humour and unexpected moments on one of Bollywood’s most talked-about celebrity chat shows. After years of memorable appearances and candid exchanges, the superstar is set to return to the famous coffee couch as the show prepares to take its last bow. The announcement has already generated excitement among viewers who have followed the show for years. With a new promo offering a glimpse of their playful chemistry, the upcoming season promises to bring back the familiar mix of celebrity conversations and light-hearted entertainment.

Salman Khan to open Koffee With Karan 9

Salman Khan will be the first guest on the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The new season is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14, 2026. The makers released a promo on Monday, bringing the two stars together for an exchange that hints at the humour viewers can expect from the opening episode.

In the teaser, Karan says, “Yeh season kahi bhi jaa sakta hai.” Salman responds, “Jaa hi sakta hai. Ye to gaya hai, gaya hai” Sharing the promo, the makers captioned it, “One last time…a koffee with the one & only bhaii.” The exchange has raised expectations for an entertaining season opener, with Salman’s straightforward replies and Karan’s playful approach forming the centre of the teaser.

Check out viral promo of Koffee With Karan Season 9 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Fans react to Salman Khan’s return

The promo quickly attracted reactions from fans on social media, with many expressing excitement about seeing Salman back on the show. One fan commented, “Yayyyy! Great guy returns.” Another wrote, “Omg, can’t waitttt not bhai coming back.”

A third viewer tagged Karan and wrote, “Make the rapid fire super funnn!!!@karanjohar,” referring to the show’s popular rapid-fire round, which often produces memorable celebrity moments. The response suggests that viewers are looking forward to the conversations and candid exchanges that have become a familiar part of the show.

Karan Johar confirms the show’s final season

Karan had earlier confirmed that the upcoming edition would be the last season of Koffee With Karan. In a previous teaser, a caller suggested that the show should have ended a decade ago. Responding with sarcasm, Karan said, “Thank you for asking, but I haven’t invited you for eight seasons, so I don’t plan to invite you for the ninth.”

He also ruled out cricketers appearing in the upcoming season, saying, “No, no, no, cricketers are not invited. They are also not coming.” Karan ended the teaser by saying, “Darling, it’s my last season of Koffee With Karan. Why would I do anything controversial?” The makers have not yet announced the other celebrity guests who will join the final edition.

Salman Khan’s last appearance on Koffee With Karan

Salman last appeared on Koffee With Karan in Season 5 in 2016, alongside his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The episode marked the show’s 100th instalment and featured the brothers sharing personal anecdotes from their childhood. During Season 4, Salman had famously claimed that he was still a virgin.

When Karan revisited the statement during the subsequent appearance, the actor maintained that nothing had changed. The brothers also recalled growing up together and sharing clothes and even underwear. His return nearly a decade later brings the actor back to a show that has featured several memorable celebrity conversations over the years.