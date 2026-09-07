Lust Stories 3 OTT release: Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma lead new anthology; Premiere on…

The third instalment of the popular Lust Stories anthology is set to arrive soon. Lust Stories 3 brings together four filmmakers — Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj

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Lust Stories 3 (PC-Instagram)

The third instalment of the popular Lust Stories anthology is set to arrive soon. Lust Stories 3 brings together four filmmakers — Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj — for four different stories exploring love, desire and modern relationships. Lust Stories 3 will premiere on Netflix on September 18. Announcing the release date on social media, Netflix wrote, “Desire, drama and dilemmas. Mark the date ❤️‍Watch Lust Stories 3, out 18 September, only on Netflix!”

Who all are in Lust Stories 3?

The anthology is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment and features a strong ensemble cast. Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada are part of the film.

Who are the directors of Lust Stories 3?

Lust Stories 3 features four directors with very different filmmaking styles. Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj have each directed one story in the anthology. The stories explore different aspects of relationships, including love, desire, vulnerability, personal choices and the complexities of intimacy.

The writing team includes Kiran Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Shakun Batra, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, Utkarshini Vashishtha and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua have backed the project as producers.

What is Lust Stories 3 about?

Like the previous films in the anthology, Lust Stories 3 focuses on relationships and intimacy but tells its stories through different characters and situations. Speaking about the new instalment, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said in a statement, “What gives Lust Stories its enduring appeal is its ability to reinvent itself. Each chapter begins with a shared human impulse and arrives at a completely different emotional truth. Here, desire opens a window into power, vulnerability, agency, compromise, and the things people struggle to say aloud.”

With four filmmakers bringing their individual styles to the anthology, Lust Stories 3 promises four different takes on love, desire and the choices people make in relationships.