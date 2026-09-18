Lust Stories 3 review: Kiran Rao, Motwane, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj explore desire in their own style

Lust Stories 3 doesn't simply serve up four stories about lust. It uses desire to talk about intimacy, marriage, curiosity, emotional baggage and personal choices. It is varied, occasionally quirky and never afraid to take a different route.

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Lust Stories 3 (PC-Instagram)

There is something refreshing about an anthology that doesn’t feel the need to make all its stories look and sound alike. Lust Stories 3 gets that right. After two successful instalments, the franchise returns with four new stories that share a broad theme but have very different personalities.

Vikramaditya Motwane sets the tone with an unconventional story featuring Radhika Apte, Konkona Sensharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Sharma. The central idea of husband swapping is certainly uncomfortable territory, but the film approaches it through Korean fiction, giving the narrative an interesting twist. The performances keep the unusual premise grounded.

Kiran Rao’s segment is probably the one that feels the most breezy. Gurfateh Pirzada and Sana Thampi are at the centre of a drug-and-money con story that keeps throwing little surprises at you. It doesn’t take itself too seriously and that works in its favour.

Shakun Batra once again gets into the emotional complications of relationships. With Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan, his story looks beyond physical attraction and gets into therapy, marriage, parental pressure, divorce and the emotional baggage people carry into relationships.

Vishal Bhardwaj takes the biggest stylistic departure by setting his story in 1987. Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidharth and Gajraj Rao bring the period world alive as the film explores sex education in a setting where such conversations naturally come with their own awkwardness. The homeopathic references to Nux Vomica and Belladonna are an unexpected touch.

The anthology format can be a gamble because one weak segment can affect the entire experience. Here, the difference in tone actually becomes the attraction. You may connect more with one story than another, but each has something of its own to offer.

Verdict: Lust Stories 3 doesn’t simply serve up four stories about lust. It uses desire to talk about intimacy, marriage, curiosity, emotional baggage and personal choices. It is varied, occasionally quirky and never afraid to take a different route. The franchise clearly still has stories left to tell.

Rating – ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐