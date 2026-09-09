Lust Stories 3 trailer: Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari promise stories of love, desire, and relationships

The Lust Stories 3 trailer is finally here, and it gives viewers a peek into four very different stories centred around relationships, desire and intimacy. With a strong cast and four acclaimed filmmakers at the helm, the Netflix anthology looks set to explore some complicated emotions in its own style.

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Lust Stories 3 trailer out (PC: Instagram)

The Lust Stories franchise is getting ready to return, and this time there is plenty to look forward to. Lust Stories 3 brings together four very different filmmakers, a packed cast and stories that once again explore love, intimacy, desire and the complicated choices people make in relationships. From awkward conversations and attraction to marital tensions and unexpected situations, the trailer hints at several shades of modern relationships without revealing too much. With filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj bringing their own storytelling styles to the project, there is clearly more than one kind of relationship drama waiting to unfold.

Lust Stories 3 trailer introduces four new stories

The Lust Stories 3 trailer features four separate stories, each looking at love, desire and relationships from a different perspective. Rather than following one central storyline, the anthology moves between different characters and situations, giving each filmmaker space to tell their own story.

The trailer blends humour, tension, and uncomfortable conversations, while also exploring sensuality, emotional drama, and humour. It highlights the characters’ hidden desires and complicated relationships. One of the standout moments features Aditi Rao Hydari’s character saying, “Women are candles rather than light bulbs,” to describe women and desire. Other sequences promise awkward, funny, and emotionally charged situations.

There are also lighter moments. A conversation involving Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Apte takes an amusing turn when a reference to characters named “Min and Jin” is mistaken for something connected to Korea, before the characters are reminded that they are actually in Kandivali.

Overall, the trailer keeps moving between funny exchanges, desire, emotional tension, and relationship complications.

Lust Stories 3 trailer highlights

One of the biggest highlights of Lust Stories 3 trailer is the four-director format. Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj have each directed one story, giving the anthology four different perspectives.

The trailer also makes it clear that the new instalment is not simply about romance. It explores desire, intimacy, marriage, attraction, and the emotional complications that come with relationships. Each story appears to approach these subjects differently, which keeps the trailer from feeling like one continuous narrative.

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Lust Stories 3: When and where to watch on OTT?

Lust Stories 3 is the third installment in Netflix’s International Emmy-nominated anthology franchise. Lust Stories 3 will premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2026. The film features a star studded which includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, and Gurfateh Pirzada.

The original Lust Stories arrived in 2018, followed by Lust Stories 2 in 2023. The third chapter is now taking the franchise in another direction with four new filmmakers and stories.