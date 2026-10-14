Merry Berry Love episode 2 release date: Where to stream Ji Chang-wook’s new rom-com on OTT

Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada’s Merry Berry Love brings together a Korean designer and a Japanese strawberry farmer in an unexpected romance. Read when will Merry Berry Love Episode 2 release and where to stream on OTT in this article below.

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Merry Berry Love features Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada in the main roles (PC: Instagram)

Popular K-drama star Ji Chang-wook is back with a new romantic drama, but this time, his story takes him beyond South Korea. Merry Berry Love brings together Korean and Japanese characters in a story about fresh beginnings, unexpected misunderstandings and two people whose lives take very different turns. The series also stars Japanese actor Mio Imada, adding to the appeal of this cross-cultural romantic comedy. As we saw in Episode 1, the first meeting between the two does not go as planned, setting the stage for an interesting relationship. If you are planning to catch up with the series, here is everything you need to know about Merry Berry Love Episode 2, its release schedule, streaming platform and what happened in the premiere.

Merry Berry Love Episode 2 release date

Merry Berry Love Episode 2 is scheduled to be released on October 14, 2026, and new episodes will air every Wednesday. The series has 10 episodes in total and brings together Ji Chang-wook as Lee Yu-bin and Mio Imada as Shirahama Karin. Merry Berry Love premiered on October 7, 2026.

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Merry Berry Love Episode 2 release time

Merry Berry Love Episode 2 will release in Japan on Nippon TV at 10:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) on October 14, 2026. This corresponds to 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

International streaming schedules can vary by region and platform, so viewers should check the local timings for the exact availability of episode 2.

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Where to watch Merry Berry Love Episode 2 on OTT?

International viewers can stream Merry Berry Love Episode 2 on Disney+ and Hulu. In Japan, the show airs on Nippon TV. In India, the joint venture streaming platform JioHotstar is expected to host the series, official announcement is not yet made.

Merry Berry Love Episode 1 recap

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Merry Berry Love Episode 1 introduces Lee Yu-bin (Ji Chang-wook), a Korean designer whose life takes an unexpected turn, forcing him to start fresh on a Japanese island. There, he meets Shirahama Karin (Mio Imada), a strawberry farmer working hard for her small farm. Their first meeting leads to a misunderstanding, setting the stage for enemies to lovers kind of a plot for all the viewers. The episode also introduces Park Kunam (Nam Yoon-su) and Mizuno Mari (Rinka Kumada), whose connection adds another new angle to the story.

By the end of episode 1, Lee Yu-bin and Karin’s paths have crossed, but their differences remain a major obstacle. Shirahama Karin’s upcoming evaluation and Yu-bin’s uncertain future give the next episode plenty of ground to explore.

Make sure to mark Merry Berry Love on your calendars and know how the story will unfold in Episode 2.