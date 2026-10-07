Merry Berry Love release date: When and where to watch Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada’s Japanese-South Korean rom-com on OTT

Here’s everything to know about Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada’s new Korea-Japan romantic comedy - Merry Berry Love.

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Merry Berry Love (PC: Instagram)

Romance, beautiful island locations, and a meeting between two people from completely different worlds, yes – Merry Berry Love brings together an interesting mix of Korean and Japanese talent. Merry Berry Love is a new Japanese-South Korean romantic comedy starring Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada in the lead roles, with the story taking them away from their familiar worlds and into an unexpected relationship. As the series’ release is just around the corner, fans of Korean dramas and cross-cultural romances will want to know when the episodes drop and where they can watch the show. Here’s everything you need to know about Merry Berry Love.

Merry Berry Love OTT release date

Merry Berry Love premiered on October 7, 2026 (Wednesday) at 10:00 pm JST and 9:00 am ET. The series is a Korea-Japan romantic comedy produced through a partnership between CJ ENM and Nippon TV. The show has 10 episodes in total, with two episodes released each week.

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Merry Berry Love lead cast

Ji Chang-wook plays Lee Yu Bin, a successful Korean spatial designer whose life takes an unexpected turn after he loses everything.

Mio Imada stars as Shirahama Karin, a strawberry farmer living on the Japanese island where Yu Bin arrives.

The supporting cast includes Nam Yoon-su as Park Gu-nam and Rinka Kumada as Mizuno Mari.

Merry Berry Love plot

Merry Berry Love follows a Korean spatial designer who suddenly finds himself starting over after losing his career and everything he has built. He travels to Charo Island in Japan, where he crosses paths with a strawberry farmer determined to protect her farm and continue developing her strawberries despite dealing with a mysterious illness.

Coming from completely different backgrounds, both of them fall into a web of unexpected misunderstanding that slowly brings them closer.

Merry Berry Love complete episode schedule

Merry Berry Love will follow a weekly release pattern, with two episodes arriving every Wednesday:

Merry Berry Love episode 1 release date: October 7, 2026

Merry Berry Love episode 2 release date: October 7, 2026

Merry Berry Love episode 3 release date: October 14, 2026

Merry Berry Love episode 4 release date: October 14, 2026

Merry Berry Love episode 5 release date: October 21, 2026

Merry Berry Love episode 6 release date: October 21, 2026

Merry Berry Love episode 7 release date: October 28, 2026

Merry Berry Love episode 8 release date: October 28, 2026

Merry Berry Love episode 9 release date: November 4, 2026

Merry Berry Love episode 10 (Finale) release date: November 4, 2026

Where to watch Merry Berry Love on OTT?

For international viewers, Merry Berry Love is available on Disney+ and Hulu from October 7, 2027 (Streaming rights and release timings can vary by region).

Indian fans may have to wait for an official release announcement. But there’s a chance that Merry Berry Love might stream on JioHotstar in India because the series is a Disney+ global original.

For viewers in Japan, Merry Berry Love will premiere on Nippon TV on October 7, 2026.

For fans looking for a new romantic series this October 2026, Merry Berry Love is a perfect series to add to your watchlist.