Obsession OTT release: Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan recreate film’s iconic restaurant scene in Hindi version of horror blockbuster, internet calls it ‘Insane’

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have recreated one of the most popular scenes from Obsession ahead of its OTT release. The actors are lending their voices to the Hindi version of the horror hit, and their latest video has caught fans’ attention.

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Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon recreate Obsession's iconic restaurant scene (PC: Instagram)

Hollywood horror film Obsession is returning to the spotlight ahead of its OTT release, and this time, Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are giving audiences a fresh reason to talk about it. The duo has joined hands for the Hindi-dubbed version of the supernatural thriller, bringing their voices to two characters whose relationship takes a disturbing turn. Ahead of the film’s arrival on streaming, the actors have recreated one of its most memorable scenes, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the Hindi version. The video has already caught viewers’ attention, with many praising Kriti’s performance and expressing excitement about watching the film in a new language.

Obsession OTT release date

Obsession is set to premiere on October 30, 2026, at 7:00 pm on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. The original uncut version will be available in both English and Hindi, allowing viewers to choose between the original performances and the Hindi-dubbed version featuring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan.

Directed by Curry Barker, the film originally stars Michael Johnston as Bear Bailey and Inde Navarrette as Nikki. Varun lends his voice to Bear in the Hindi version, while Kriti voices Nikki.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon recreate Obsession’s iconic restaurant scene

The video shared by JioHotstar features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon sitting opposite each other at a restaurant, recreating the tense dinner-table sequence from the original film. Amar Kaushik directed the promotional video and Indian campaign for the Hindi-dubbed and uncut OTT release of the film on JioHotstar.

In the sequence, Nikki presents Bear with a piece of jewellery, but Bear responds by telling her that they should break up. Nikki struggles to accept his decision, and the conversation quickly turns unsettling. Kriti recreates Nikki’s increasingly intense reactions, while Varun takes on Bear’s role in the Hindi rendition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

The video has received a positive response online, with viewers particularly impressed by acting skills of both the actors, especailly Kriti’s expressions, voice modulation, and ability to capture Nikki’s unsettling behaviour. One social media user said, “Damn Kriti and her range of acting! She is great with her craft”, another user wrote, “This is fantastic ! Well done”, another commented, “You gave me chills … it’s done so perfectly”, another user wrote, “Insane, an unexpected reunion that will get me obsessed”.

What is Obsession about?

Obsession is a supernatural horror and dark romance film written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker. According to IMDb, the plot of the film revolves around, “After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.”

Made on a production budget of $750,000, the film emerged as a global blockbuster hit, earning $523 million at the worldwide box office.