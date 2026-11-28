Panchayat Season 5: Kevin Pietersen turns Phulera wasi, embraces village life in kurta-pyjama in new promo- Watch

A familiar cricketing face makes an unexpected entry into Phulera, adding an interesting surprise to the latest promotional video for the upcoming season.

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Kevin Pietersen trades cricket whites for kurta-pyjama (PC: Twitter)

The familiar village of Phulera is getting ready to welcome viewers back with another round of local politics, amusing conversations and unexpected developments. With the next season of Panchayat approaching, the makers have found an interesting way to build excitement around the show. A new promotional video brings a surprising face into the village and gives fans a glimpse of the fun that lies ahead. The clip also revisits some of the little details that have made Phulera and its residents so popular among audiences over the years.

Kevin Pietersen swaps cricket gear for a kurta-pyjama in Panchayat Season 5 promo

The surprise guest is former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who appears in the new promotional video as a resident of Phulera. Leaving his usual cricketing look behind, he is seen wearing a kurta-pyjama with a gamcha tied around his head. He also tries out a few everyday village activities, including chewing on a datun and enjoying a cup of Bhutkun ki chai.

Pietersen takes viewers around the fictional village and visits its well-known pani ki tanki. Introducing himself, he says, “I am Kevin Pietersen; I’m a former England cricketer. I have travelled everywhere from London to Sydney, but there’s no place in the world quite like Phulera!”

Kevin Pietersen recreates popular Panchayat moments

The promotional video becomes even more entertaining as Pietersen joins in with some of the show’s familiar dialogues and experiences the everyday life of Phulera alongside Banrakas, played by Durgesh Kumar, and Daamad Ji, played by Aasif Khan.

At Bhutkun’s tea stall, he jokes about how people in the village simply call out for chai instead of ordering a fancy chai tea latte. He also chews on a datun, tries the local Bhutkun ki chai and rides triple-seated on a motorcycle with Banrakas and Daamad Ji.

The fun continues when Banrakas shows off his growing influence in the village with the line about how “decision hum lete hain”, hinting at his position as the new Pradhanpati. Meanwhile, Daamad Ji takes on the role of a reporter for “Phulera News”, using a kitchen spatula as a microphone to cover Pietersen’s visit.

The former cricketer also visits Phulera’s iconic pani ki tanki and compares it to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, suggesting that it is a popular spot for romance. He wraps up the video with the show’s much-loved dialogue, “Gajab beijjati hai yaar”. Through these playful moments, the promo brings together familiar characters, memorable references and Pietersen’s unexpected comic timing.

Check out new promo of Panchayat Season 5 here

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What to expect from Panchayat Season 5?

The upcoming season will continue to explore the changing equations in Phulera after the village elections. Pradhanji, played by Raghubir Yadav, will be seen adjusting to life away from the position he once held. Meanwhile, Sachivji, played by Jitendra Kumar, will have to balance his personal ambitions, friendships and the changing political situation in the village.

His relationship with Rinki, played by Sanvikaa, is also expected to remain an important part of the story. With Banrakas, played by Durgesh Kumar, taking on the role of the new Pradhanpati, the village is preparing for another phase of political drama.

Panchayat Season 5 release date, cast and other details

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, the series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), it features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video on December 3, 2026. The new season will be available to stream in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.