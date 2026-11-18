Panchayat Season 5 OTT release date: Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta’s comedy series set to premiere in December 2026

The wait to return to Phulera is almost over! Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on December 3, 2026, on Prime Video. Here's everything you need to know about Panchayat Season 5 release date and streaming details.

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Panchayat season 5 release date announcement (PC: Instagram)

Fans of Panchayat finally have a reason to celebrate as the much-loved comedy-drama is preparing to return with its fifth season on Prime Video. The series, which has entertained audiences with its simple storytelling, village politics, and memorable characters, is all set to bring viewers back to Phulera. However, things are not going to be the same this time. The previous season ended with a major change in the village’s political leadership, leaving fans with several questions unanswered. With Abhishek Tripathi’s future, Rinki’s relationship with him and the new power dynamics in Phulera waiting to be explored, the upcoming season has plenty of stories to tell.

Panchayat Season 5 OTT release date

The makers have officially announced that Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on December 3, 2026. Prime Video shared the release date through a new promotional poster on November 18, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The announcement came after the streaming platform initially shared a cryptic post featuring Durgesh Kumar as Banrakas, suggesting that the fifth season would not arrive in 2026. This left fans disappointed, especially after director Deepak Kumar Mishra had earlier indicated that the show was in the editing stage and could be released around October or November.

Where to watch Panchayat Season 5 on OTT?

The Viral Fever (TVF) produced Panchayat Season 5 will be available exclusively on Prime Video from December 3, 2026. The series will stream in India as well as more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Panchayat Season 5 cast

The main cast expected to return for Panchayat Season 5:

Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi (Sachiv Ji)

Neena Gupta as Manju Devi

Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey (Pradhan Ji)

Sanvikaa as Rinki

Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey

Chandan Roy as Vikas

Durgesh Kumar as Banrakas

Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi

Ashok Pathak in his role as Binod

Panchayat Season 4 recap

Panchayat Season 4 revolved around the village elections, which brought a major change to Phulera’s political landscape. Manju Devi, who had been serving as the village Pradhan, lost the election to Kranti Devi. Her husband, Banrakas, also became more influential following the victory, creating a new challenge for the former Pradhan and his supporters.

Meanwhile, Abhishek continued to think about his future and his plans to pursue an MBA. He cleared the CAT examination with a 97 percentile and also confessed his feelings for Rinki.

Panchayat Season 4 ended with several changes in the village, leaving viewers curious about what would happen next. With new village politics, changing relationships, and familiar characters returning, the upcoming Panchayat Season 5 promises another chapter of life in Phulera.