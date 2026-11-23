Panchayat Season 5 trailer: Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar return as Banrakas sparks fresh trouble in Phulera

With a new Pradhanpati and changing village dynamics, the much-loved comedy-drama is set to explore fresh rivalries and unexpected developments in its fifth instalment.

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Durgesh Kumar's Banrakas sparks fresh trouble for Phulera (PC: Instagram)

The people of Phulera are far from getting a peaceful break as the village prepares for another season of political rivalry and personal drama. With familiar characters returning and a new power equation taking shape, the upcoming chapter of Panchayat promises plenty of entertainment. Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for Season 5, offering a glimpse into the changing atmosphere of the village. Sachivji, Pradhanji and Rinki are back, but their lives appear to be getting more complicated as Banrakas’ growing influence brings fresh challenges.

Panchayat Season 5 trailer hints at a new power struggle in Phulera

The trailer shows how things have changed following the latest developments in the village panchayat. Bhushan, popularly known as Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar), and his wife Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) have managed to take control after defeating Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) in the election. This has left Pradhanji (Raghubir Yadav) dealing with a very different situation as he adjusts to losing his position.

Banrakas appears more confident than ever and his growing influence could create further problems for the old leadership. Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar) also finds himself caught up in the changing political atmosphere. With new responsibilities and unexpected situations around him, Abhishek’s life in Phulera does not seem to be getting any easier.

Sachivji and Rinki’s relationship faces fresh questions

Along with village politics, the trailer also hints at developments in Sachivji and Rinki’s relationship. Played by Sanvikaa, Rinki has been an important part of Abhishek’s journey in the series. Their equation appears to be entering a new phase and the glimpses suggest that viewers could see some unexpected developments in their love story.

Another interesting aspect is the new Pradhanpati’s role in managing the village. With Kranti Devi now holding the position and Banrakas appearing to exercise considerable influence, it remains to be seen how the new leadership handles its responsibilities.

Panchayat Season 5 cast returns with familiar faces

The fifth season brings back its popular ensemble cast. Jitendra Kumar returns as Abhishek Tripathi or Sachivji, while Raghubir Yadav reprises his role as Brij Bhushan Dubey. Neena Gupta will once again be seen as Manju Devi. The returning cast also includes Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Ashok Pathak and Swanand Kirkire.

Their characters have played an important role in making Phulera feel like a familiar and entertaining place for viewers. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Aasif Khan, fondly known as (Damaad Ji), adding another interesting element to the upcoming season.

Check out official trailer of Panchayat Season 5 here

When and where to watch Panchayat Season 5?

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on December 3, 2026, on Prime Video. The series will be available to viewers in India and more than 240 countries and territories. Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, the comedy-drama is written by Chandan Kumar and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

What happened at the end of Panchayat Season 4?

The fourth season ended with a major political shift in Phulera. Bhushan and his wife Kranti Devi defeated Manju Devi by 73 votes and took control of the panchayat. Their victory received support from former Vidhayak Chandra Kishore Singh (played by Pankaj Jha).

The political tension continued when attempts to settle the police cases between the two sides failed. The disagreement over the shooting case involving Pradhanji left the matter unresolved. The season ended with Banrakas taking charge of the panchayat office as Pradhanpati, while Manju Devi’s name was replaced by Kranti Devi’s. These developments set the stage for the power struggles teased in the new trailer.