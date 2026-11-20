Pitch To Get Rich 2: Karan Johar returns as host, with Akshay Kumar, Ashneer Grover, Zeenat Aman and others joining Rs 100 crore business battle

With 20 entrepreneurs and 20 celebrity personalities coming together, the second season promises an engaging look at brand journeys, business strategies and the challenges of turning ambitious ideas into successful ventures.

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Karan Johar leads the entrepreneurial showdown (PC: Instagram)

The world of fashion and entrepreneurship is coming together once again as Pitch To Get Rich returns with its second season. This time, the reality show promises bigger opportunities for emerging fashion businesses and a fresh mix of well-known personalities. With a Rs 100 crore investment pool at the centre of the new season, the show aims to explore what it takes to turn a creative idea into a successful brand. Twenty founders will get an opportunity to present their businesses, share their journeys and put their entrepreneurial skills to the test.

Karan Johar returns as host with a star-studded lineup

Karan Johar will return as the host of Pitch To Get Rich Season 2. The upcoming season will also feature several popular names from the entertainment, fashion and business worlds. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Ashneer Grover, Zeenat Aman, Shalini Passi and Masaba Gupta are among the personalities associated with the show.

Their presence adds a different dimension to the format as the founders get an opportunity to present their brands before people with varied professional experiences. From entertainment and fashion to business and investments, the new season brings together different perspectives to examine the potential of emerging labels.

Twenty founders set to present their fashion brands

Produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), the second season will put the spotlight on 20 founders and their businesses. The participating brands include CHK, Beeglee, Exude, Sheczzar, October Jaipur, Naymish, Khaadiwala Designer, Fash Chat, Farak and Soup by Sougat Paul. Other names on the list include Cee, Maalicious, Contrast by Parth, Mysthelle, Dishi, Asuka, Uorfi Creations, Eliferios, Bling Empire and Turms.

Each founder will bring a different business story to the platform. While some brands may focus on design and creativity, others will have to demonstrate their understanding of customers, market demand and business growth. The show aims to highlight the people and ideas behind these fashion labels rather than focusing only on their products.

Check out official trailer of Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

What makes the Rs 100 crore investment pool important?

One of the biggest talking points of Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 is its Rs 100 crore investment pool. The amount raises the stakes for participating founders as they look to present business ideas with long-term potential.

However, building a fashion label involves much more than creating attractive products. Entrepreneurs also need to understand branding, pricing, marketing and customer expectations. Their ability to explain their business models and respond to challenging questions will be an important part of the journey.

When and where to watch Pitch To Get Rich Season 2?

Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on December 4, 2026. With 20 founders, 20 brands and a Rs 100 crore investment pool, the upcoming season is set to bring fresh attention to India’s growing fashion entrepreneurship space.