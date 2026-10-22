Ramayana OTT deal: Ranbir Kapoor’s film to release on JioHotstar but there’s a catch, know how to watch

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend will be available on JioHotstar after its theatrical run, requiring viewers to pay separately to watch the film. Here's everything you need to know.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/ott/ramayana-ott-deal-ranbir-kapoors-film-to-release-on-jiohotstar-but-theres-a-catch-know-how-to-watch-8537995/ Copy

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana (PC: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend will reach audiences at home through a pay-per-view option on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. This means viewers will have to pay separately to watch the film online instead of accessing it through a regular streaming subscription. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the digital release is part of a partnership between JioHotstar and Prime Focus Studios.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. The makers are also planning an IMAX 3D release, encouraging audiences to watch the epic on the big screen before it becomes available online.

Ramayana OTT release: How to watch the film on JioHotstar

Under the pay-per-view model, viewers in India will be able to purchase access to Ramayana: Rise of a Legend through a dedicated on-demand feature on JioHotstar after its theatrical window ends. Unlike films included in a regular streaming subscription, the movie will require a separate payment. However, the makers have not announced the digital release date or the price viewers will have to pay.

The partnership aims to make the film accessible to audiences across India, including those who may not have easy access to cinemas.

Nita M. Ambani, chairperson of JioStar, said the partnership would help introduce the epic to a new generation. “Ramayana is one of India’s greatest civilisational treasures – a story that has shaped our conscience, inspired our imagination, and guided the way we live for centuries. As India enters a new era of storytelling, we have an extraordinary opportunity to carry our cultural legacy forward. At JioHotstar, our vision is to use technology to bring the finest stories within reach of every Indian. It is our privilege to present this grand cinematic vision of Ramayana to families across the country, and introduce a new generation to its eternal values of duty, love, courage, and goodness.”

Why is Ramayana getting a pay-per-view release?

The pay-per-view arrangement is intended to help the film reach viewers who may not be able to watch it in theatres. The makers want audiences to experience the movie on the big screen first, while the digital deal will give more people an opportunity to watch it at home later.

Producer Namit Malhotra said the team hopes audiences will experience the film in IMAX 3D but also recognises that cinema facilities cannot reach everyone. “I believe Ramayana should be experienced on the biggest screen possible, in IMAX 3D. But our country’s cinema infrastructure cannot reach everyone who holds this epic close. Ramayana belongs to every Indian, and our ambition must reflect that. JioHotstar has time and again shown how technology can bring a nation together through its sports and entertainment offering. That made them a natural partner to take Ramayana into people’s hands and living rooms, after its theatrical run,” he added.

About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is planned as a two-part live-action film series directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Shridhar Raghavan has adapted Valmiki’s epic for the screen. The project is being produced by Prime Focus Studios alongside DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning production and visual effects studio, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.