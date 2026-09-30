Rise and Fall 2: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits back at Shehzad Poonawalla after ‘gold digger’ remark, calls him ‘Manchild’

Rise and Fall 2 is witnessing another heated clash after Siwet Tomar eviction. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shehzad Poonawalla trade sharp remarks after Priyanka calls him a ‘Manchild’ and he responds with a ‘gold digger’ remark.

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Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shehzad Poonawalla (PC: Instagram)

The drama inside the Rise and Fall 2 house is getting more intense with every episode. Just when things appeared to be settling down after several clashes, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shehzad Poonawalla have found themselves at the centre of a heated confrontation. What begins with a comment about being a ‘Manchild’ soon turns personal when Shehzad responds with a ‘gold digger’ remark. Priyanka is later seen expressing her anger over the comment and making it clear that she is not ready to let the matter go quietly.

Rise and Fall 2: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary calls Shehzad Poonawalla a ‘Manchild’

The latest episode of Rise and Fall 2 witnessed a heated exchange between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shehzad Poonawalla after Siwet Tomar’s eviction. During the argument, Priyanka called Shehzad a “manchild,” adding another dramatic moment to the reality show. Other contestants including Swara Bhasker and Raj Grover were seen stopping her from getting into an argument with Shehzad.

In the episode, Shehzad said, “Gautam Gulati ne jo statement diya, loyalty ki value nahi hai. Hum nahi bole, ghar se dost bole (Regarding the statement Gautam Gulati made that loyalty holds no value, it wasn’t us who said it; friends from the house did.).” Priyanka replied, “Mere liye bola. Aap sab decide kar lena kaun loyal hai (He spoke up for me. You all should figure out who is loyal.).”

Shehzad is trying way too hard to pick a fight for absolute no reason. Priyanka said it right, such a manchild! #RiseAndFallS2 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/1SUhSsmAWr — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) September 30, 2026

To this Shehzad, “I don’t know koi kyu mere peeche footage khane aa raha hai (I don’t know why someone is coming after me to get the footage).” Priyanka responded, “Ek 50 saal ki body me koi 5 saal ka bacha ghusa hua hai. Arre he is a manchild (There is a five-year-old child trapped inside a fifty-year-old body. He is such a man-child).”

Priyanka’s sharp remark came amid tensions inside the Rise and Fall 2 house, where contestants continue to navigate alliances, disagreements and competition.

Rise and Fall 2: Shehzad’s ‘gold digger’ remark leaves Priyanka angry

The following morning, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is seen discussing the incident with the other contestants. She appears visibly upset while recalling that Shehzad Poonawalla called her a ‘gold digger’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player by Prime Video (@mxbyprimevideo)

Priyanka was left angry and emotional on Rise and Fall Season 2 after Shehzad Poonawalla labelled her a “gold digger” during a verbal argument. The heated confrontation prompted Priyanka to issue a sharp warning, stating he would get slapped. She said, “Woh yaha se bhi pitt ke jayega, mujhe kal Gold digger bolta hai. Ek minute ke liye bhi nahi so payi main is leech jaise insaan ke wajah se. Mere parivar ko paal ne wali main hoon (He’s going to get a thrashing here too; he called me a ‘gold digger’ yesterday. I couldn’t sleep for even a minute because of this leech of a person. I am the one who supports my family).”

She further added, “Tamacha yahan khaega aur zor zor se taaliyan bahar bajengi (You’ll get slapped here, and there will be loud applause outside)“

When and where to watch Rise and Fall 2 on OTT?

Rise and Fall Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video and Amazon MX Player. New episode releases daily at 12:00 pm. Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and features 15 contestants competing on the reality show.

Shehzad has already been involved in confrontations with other contestants, including Swara Bhasker and Siwet Tomar. The latter dispute reportedly turned physical, following which Siwet was removed from the show.

With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shehzad Poonawalla now involved in another personal clash, viewers will have to watch the upcoming episode to see how the argument plays out and whether the tension between the two contestants continues.