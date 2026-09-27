Rise and Fall 2: Sara Gurpal shows cricketers’ DMs to Virender Sehwag; his hilarious reaction goes viral ‘Tabhi run nhi ban’

Sara Gurpal’s candid revelation about messages from cricketers led to a light-hearted exchange with Virender Sehwag, who noticed that the chats included players from different roles on the field.

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Virender Sehwag jokes about cricketer’s poor form (PC: Twitter)

Rise & Fall Season 2 has already found a way to grab attention beyond its usual arguments and strategy discussions. This time, a conversation involving Sara Gurpal and host Virender Sehwag has become the talking point. The Punjabi actor and singer made a candid revelation about cricketers messaging her on social media. What started as a casual question from Sehwag soon turned into a funny moment when he asked to see Sara’s phone. As the former India cricketer went through some of her chats, his reactions became increasingly curious. However, it was one particular comment about a player’s form that made the conversation even more amusing for viewers.

Sara Gurpal shows her chats to Virender Sehwag

Before heading into the penthouse, Sehwag told Sara, “Maine suna hai ki bahut cricketers ne aapko DM (direct message) kiya hai.” Sara agreed and replied, “Bahut cricketers message karte hain.”

Sehwag then asked Sara to hand over her phone so he could see the chats for himself. As he went through the messages, the former cricketer appeared surprised by what he was seeing. At one point, Sehwag reacted, “Arey waah. Isne bhi. Tabhi run nahi ban rahe.” His comment immediately added a cricketing twist to the conversation and left Sara and viewers curious about the player he was referring to.

Sehwag gives hints about the cricketers

Sehwag did not reveal any names while going through Sara’s chats. Instead, he gave a few hints about the players whose messages he had noticed.

He said, “Arey yeh lefty bhi hai, righty bhi hai, yeh keeper bhi hai.” The comments suggested that Sara’s chats included cricketers who play different roles and bat in different styles. Since the names were not disclosed in the clip, viewers do not have confirmation about the identities of the players Sehwag was referring to.

The exchange has nevertheless sparked curiosity online, with fans discussing the possibility of who could be behind the messages. There is no confirmed information identifying the cricketers.

See viral video of Rise and Fall Season 2 here

Virendra Sehwag – “Maine suna hai aapko bhut cricketers nai message Kiya hua hai Sara Gurpal – “Ji sir, bhut sare crickters hai”. Virendra Sehwag – “Aapka mobile dekhao”. Virendra Sehwag – “Aree wah yai bhi hai. Tabhi runs nhi ban rahe”. Lefty bhi hai, righty bhi hai,… pic.twitter.com/0iZAqfw949 — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) September 26, 2026

What is Rise & Fall Season 2 about?

Rise & Fall Season 2 premiered on September 26 and features 15 contestants competing in a format that divides participants into Rulers and Workers. Sehwag is hosting the second season, marking his reality-show hosting debut. Sara is also not new to reality television. She previously appeared on Bigg Boss 14 and Reality Rani of the Jungle Season 2 before joining the latest season of Rise & Fall.

Rise & Fall 2 contestants

The 15 contestants on the show are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Gautam Gulati, Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad Poonawalla, Niharika Tiwari, Siwet Tomar, Sara Gurpal, Kaira Anu, Manish Kashyap, Raj Grover, Anish Bhagat, Irina Rudakova and Kajal Raghwani.

Where to watch Rise & Fall Season 2?

Rise & Fall Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are released every day at 12 noon IST, giving viewers a daily look at the contestants, their alliances and the changing dynamics between the Rulers and Workers.