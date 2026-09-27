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Rise and Fall 2: Siwet Tomar becomes first contestant to be evicted from Virender Sehwag’s show after major fight with…

Rise and Fall 2 has reportedly witnessed its first major eviction as Siwet Tomar exits the reality show following a heated altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla. Here’s what we know so far.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: September 27, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
Rise and Fall 2: Siwet Tomar becomes first contestant to be evicted from Virender Sehwag's show after major fight with...
Rise and Fall 2 eviction update (PC: Instagram)

Rise and Fall 2 has barely begun, but the reality show has already seen a major controversy involving two of its contestants. Siwet Tomar, who entered the show as one of the Rulers, has reportedly been shown the door following a heated altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla. The reported incident has added another unexpected twist to the show’s early days, especially after Siwet had already attracted attention for his clashes inside the house. While details of the confrontation are still emerging, reports suggest that the argument escalated before the makers took action.  

Rise and Fall 2: Siwet Tomar reportedly becomes first contestant to be evicted 

Siwet Tomar has reportedly been evicted from Rise and Fall Season 2 following a major altercation with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla. According to Reddit and X (formeraly known as Twitter) reports emerging on September 27, 2026, claim that the incident escalated beyond a verbal argument, with allegations of physical violence being linked to the confrontation. 

Read more: Govinda in talks for Rise And Fall season 2 amid ongoing Sunita Ahuja controversy; final talks underway

The reported eviction comes just days after the show’s premiere. Siwet was among the early contestants to enter the reality show and secured a place in the Penthouse as a Ruler alongside Karan Patel. The show follows a Rulers-versus-Workers format, with contestants competing for power and control. 

At present, the details of the reported altercation and the makers’ official decision have not been independently confirmed in the mainstream reports available. Social media discussions, however, are already referring to Siwet as the first contestant to leave the season.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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