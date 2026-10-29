Rise and Fall 2: Tehseen Poonawalla joins as wild card, Shehzad’s reaction grabs attention- Watch Video

Tehseen Poonawalla is entering reality show hosted by Virender Sehwag, bringing fresh intrigue to ongoing competition. The promo offers glimpse of Shehzad Poonawalla's response as the brothers find themselves on same show.

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Tehseen Poonawalla joins reality show, brother Shehzad's reaction raises eyebrows (PC: Twitter)

The competition inside Rise and Fall 2 is set to take an interesting turn with a new face joining the reality show. Tehseen Poonawalla, who became familiar to television audiences through Bigg Boss 13, is entering the ongoing season as a wild card contestant. His arrival has attracted attention not only because of his previous reality TV experience but also because his brother Shehzad Poonawalla is already part of the show. A new promo has sparked curiosity among viewers, with Shehzad appearing unhappy about the development. The brothers’ dynamic could add another layer of tension to the competition.

Tehseen Poonawalla enters Rise and Fall 2 as a wild card

Tehseen was introduced as the latest wild card contestant by host Virender Sehwag during the October 28 episode. Known for his political commentary and outspoken opinions, he is now preparing to take part in a competition where contestants must navigate challenges, shifting alliances and strategic decisions.

His entry has become a talking point because Shehzad is already competing in the show. The upcoming promo appears to show an unhappy reaction from Shehzad after learning that his brother will also be joining the competition. However, the clip does not explain the full reason behind his response or reveal how their relationship will play out inside the house.

See viral promo of Rise and Fall 2 here

Tehseen Poonawalla Enters Rise And Fall Season 2 As A Wild Card!

The Shehzad vs Tehseen rivalry just got REAL. Political personalities are increasingly dominating reality TV, but Shehzad isn’t backing down.

“Only one Poonawalla will win this show. @tehseenp very fun this game https://t.co/Wq2Czo5vfl — Nikhil Saxena official jai hind (@SaxenaS20850140) October 28, 2026

What is Rise and Fall 2 about?

Hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Rise and Fall 2 divides contestants into two groups known as Rulers and Workers. Rulers hold positions of power while Workers face challenges and attempt to improve their standing in the game. Contestants must use strategy, form alliances and make difficult choices to stay in the competition.

The show’s format allows the balance of power to change as the game progresses. Workers can rise to become Rulers while those in powerful positions risk losing their status. Tehseen’s entry could affect existing strategies, particularly with his brother already among the contestants.

Who are the contestants on Rise and Fall 2?

The season features several personalities from entertainment, television and other public fields. The contestants include Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Manish Kashyap, Shehzad Poonawalla, Jashwanth Bopanna and Rishabh Jaiswal. Other participants in the season have included Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sara Gurpal, Niharika Tiwari, Siwet Tomar, Kaira Anu, Raj Grover, Irina Rudakova, Kajal Raghwani and Anish Bhagat.

With Tehseen joining the competition, viewers will be watching to see whether the brothers cooperate or find themselves on opposing sides of the game.

When and where to watch Rise and Fall 2?

New episodes of Rise and Fall 2 stream daily at 12 pm IST on Prime Video and Amazon MX Player. The second season premiered on September 26, bringing a fresh set of contestants and challenges to the reality format.