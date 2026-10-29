Rise And Fall 2: Virender Sehwag walks off stage after heated clash with Gautam Gulati – Watch

An argument between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gulati turned into a major talking point on Rise And Fall 2. The episode featured sharp remarks, rising tempers and an unexpected moment on stage.

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Virender Sehwag confronts Gautam Gulati in fiery Rise And Fall 2 clash (PC: Twitter)

Reality television often brings unexpected confrontations, but the latest episode of Rise And Fall 2 took a tense turn when a disagreement on stage caught everyone’s attention. Host Virender Sehwag appeared unhappy with the way contestants were behaving during the exchange, and the situation soon became uncomfortable. What began as a clash involving Gautam Gulati and Manish Kashyap escalated into a confrontation that prompted Sehwag to leave the stage.

Why did Virender Sehwag walk off the Rise And Fall 2 stage?

The argument began when Gautam Gulati and Manish Kashyap got into a confrontation on stage. Gautam’s posture during the exchange, including appearing to rest his leg on the sofa, reportedly irritated Sehwag. The host eventually walked away while the disagreement continued. Niharika Tiwari reacted to the situation, saying, “Sehwag sir stage se chale gaye hain aur ye Gautam ji rukne ka naam hi nahi le rahe hain.”

Sehwag later returned to the stage and addressed the contestants about their behaviour. He reminded them that he was not comfortable with the way the exchange had unfolded, saying, “Aap logon ko pata hai mujhe aise sunne ki aadat nahi hai.” His remarks made it clear that the disagreement had moved beyond the original argument between Gautam and Manish.

Virender Sehwag calls out Gautam Gulati’s behaviour

After returning, Sehwag directly questioned Gautam’s conduct. The former India opener appeared particularly upset by the way the actor was standing and responding during the interaction. Addressing him, Sehwag said, “Gautam, ye kaun sa tareeka hai? Agar koi aaya hai yahan host karne aur tum aise pair rakh ke khade ho.”

Sehwag also objected to what he perceived as a challenge to his authority as host. He told Gautam, “Challenge kar rahe ho, wo bhi mujhe, acceptable nahi hai.” The confrontation continued as contestants interrupted the discussion. At one point, Sehwag turned to Rishabh Jaiswal and said, “Rishabh, tu idhar aa ja, main wahan baith jaata hoon.”

See viral video from Rise and Fall 2 here

Virender Sehwag: Gautam ye konsa tarika hai agar koi yaha aya hai host karne to tum aise pair karke khade ho Gautam Gulati : Nahi Nahi sorry Sir, I love you Sir Watch a hot debate between Gautam Gulati and Virender Sehwag on Rise and Fall Season 2 https://t.co/RrrqUvZ6UU — Ronav Das (@ronavdas00) October 28, 2026

Why did Sehwag call the show ‘criminal wala show’?

The host also expressed disappointment with the atmosphere inside the reality show. Sehwag said, “Mujhe laga tha ye C se celebrity wala show hai, lekin mujhe lagta hai ye C se criminal wala show hai.” His remark reflected his frustration with the way the contestants were interacting during the heated exchange.

Sehwag subsequently spoke about maintaining boundaries and respecting others during disagreements. He also recalled an incident from his cricketing career involving former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. Sehwag said Akhtar had allegedly abused him during his debut match in 1999. He added that he chose not to respond at the time and went on to score 309 runs in the following Test match.

What is Rise And Fall 2 about?

Rise And Fall 2 is a reality show hosted by Virender Sehwag that features contestants competing in a format built around a divide between “Rulers” and “Workers”. The remaining contestants include Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Manish Kashyap, Shehzad Poonawalla, Jashwanth Bopanna and Rishabh Jaiswal. The show streams daily at 12 PM on Prime Video and Amazon MX Player.