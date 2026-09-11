Rise And Fall Season 2: Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover, makes reality show hosting debut- Watch

Virender Sehwag is stepping into a new role on television as he takes charge of a reality show where celebrities compete through strategy, alliances and power plays.

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Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover (PC: Instagram)

Virender Sehwag is entering a new arena after years of entertaining cricket fans with his fearless batting and sharp sense of humour. The former Indian opener is now set to take charge as the host of Rise And Fall Season 2 on Prime Video. The upcoming season promises another round of power games, shifting alliances and strategic moves as celebrities fight to stay on top. Sehwag’s involvement adds a fresh element to the reality show, especially as he steps into a hosting role for the first time. The first promo has also offered a glimpse of what viewers can expect from the new season.

Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as host

On Friday, Prime Video unveiled the first glimpse of Rise And Fall Season 2, confirming Virender Sehwag as the new host replacing Ashneer Grover. The promo gives viewers a glimpse of Sehwag’s playful take on life’s ups and downs before introducing him to the unpredictable world of the reality show. He also reflects on how challenges and mistakes can become lessons in life.

Making his reality-show hosting debut on a streaming platform, Sehwag said cricket has taught him that a match is never decided before the final ball. He compared that uncertainty with Rise And Fall Season 2, saying the contestants will have to understand when to attack, when to defend and when to change their strategy.

He further explained that staying at the top could be more difficult than reaching it. With money, strategy and changing equations involved, Sehwag said he is looking forward to seeing how contestants form alliances, take risks and respond to the changing game.

See official promo of Rise And Fall Season 2 here

What is Rise And Fall Season 2 about?

The reality show revolves around a simple but constantly changing hierarchy. The upcoming season will feature 15 celebrity contestants who will be divided into two groups called the Rulers and the Workers. The Rulers will stay in a luxurious penthouse and enjoy greater privileges while the Workers will live in a basement with fewer comforts. However, neither position is permanent.

Contestants can move up or down depending on their decisions, alliances and performance. Those at the top will have to protect their position while those at the bottom will search for ways to change the balance of power.

Who won Rise And Fall Season 1?

The first season was won by television actor Arjun Bijlani. He emerged victorious after a 42-day competition involving strategy, alliances and survival tasks. Aarush Bhola finished as the first runner-up while Arbaz Patel secured the second runner-up position. Arjun walked away with the trophy along with a prize pool of Rs 28.10 lakh.

When will Rise And Fall Season 2 release?

The makers have not yet announced the release date for Rise And Fall Season 2. The new season will stream on Prime Video, with Sehwag taking over hosting duties and 15 celebrities preparing to compete in the show’s power-based format.