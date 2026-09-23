Rise & Fall Season 2: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Gautam Gulati, meet 15 confirmed contestants joining Virender Sehwag’s reality show

Rise & Fall Season 2 is all set to bring a new mix of celebrities and reality show personalities to the screen. Hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, the show features 15 contestants, including Bigg Boss stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Gulati, actor Swara Bhasker, and political names such as Tej Pratap Yadav and Shehzad Poonawalla. Check the full list.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/ott/rise-fall-season-2-priyanka-chahar-choudhary-to-gautam-gulati-meet-15-confirmed-contestants-joining-virender-sehwags-reality-show-8529337/ Copy

Rise and Fall 2 contestants (PC- Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 20 may be keeping reality show fans busy, but another high-stakes reality show is ready to enter the competition. Rise & Fall Season 2 is set to premiere on September 26 with 15 contestants from television, films, politics and the digital space. Hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, the second season will once again revolve around the power struggle between the ‘Rulers’ and the ‘Workers’. While the Rulers stay in the luxurious penthouse, the Workers live in the basement. Contestants can move between the two sides depending on the decisions and twists in the game.

This season features several familiar names, including Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel and former politician Tej Pratap Yadav. The show has also introduced an interactive element that allows viewers to influence the contestants’ starting positions before the premiere.

Here’s a look at the 15 confirmed contestants of Rise & Fall Season 2:

1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka became a household name with Udaariyaan and later gained a huge following during her stint on Bigg Boss 16. She finished the show in third place and went on to feature in music videos. She also played the lead in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 7.

2. Swara Bhasker

Known for films such as Veere Di Wedding, Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa, Swara has also been part of reality television. However, Rise & Fall will mark her entry into a captive reality show.

3. Gautam Gulati

Gautam is best known for winning Bigg Boss 8. He has also appeared in shows including Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum. After working as a gang leader on Roadies, he is now returning to reality TV as a contestant more than a decade after his Bigg Boss win.

4. Karan Patel

Karan Patel became a household name with his role as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He has also featured in shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. His reality TV credits include Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and The 50.

5. Sara Gurpal

Sara is a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry and has appeared in films including Manje Bistre and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal. She participated in Bigg Boss 14 and later appeared on Reality Ranis of The Jungle 2.

6. Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, is a former Bihar minister and MLA. He has now entered the world of reality television with Rise & Fall Season 2. His participation comes after a turbulent phase in his political career.

7. Shehzad Poonawalla

Shehzad Poonawalla, a political commentator and former BJP national spokesperson, is making his reality TV debut with Rise & Fall Season 2. His participation follows his resignation from the BJP in August 2026.

8. Niharika Tiwari

Niharika is a content creator and reality TV personality who first gained attention through Roadies. She later appeared on Splitsvilla 16, where her relationship with Sorab Bedi also became a talking point among viewers.

9. Siwet Tomar

Siwet Tomar is a model, actor and reality show contestant. He appeared on Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, where he finished as the first runner-up, and later participated in Splitsvilla 15 and The 50. Rise & Fall will be his fourth reality show.

10. Kaira Anu

A dentist and content creator, Kaira Anu gained recognition through Splitsvilla 16. Her relationship with Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu was one of the talking points of the show.

11. Manish Kashyap

Popularly known as the ‘Son of Bihar’, Manish Kashyap is a content creator and digital personality. He has built a following through videos and journalism-related content, particularly among audiences in Bihar.

12. Raj Grover

Raj Grover is a YouTube creator and social media personality known for comedy and everyday-life videos. His content also features his family, and his YouTube channel has crossed 15 million subscribers.

13. Anish Bhagat

Anish Bhagat began creating content in 2018 and became known for stories centred on people and their experiences. He has also used his platform to highlight social causes. Apart from content creation, he has released songs including Souvenir and Kyu Tu Door and appeared in Bandish Bandits Season 2.

14. Irina Rudakova

Irina Rudakova is a model and actor who has worked in the entertainment industry. She has also previously participated in Bigg Boss Marathi.

15. Kajal Raghwani

Kajal Raghwani is a well-known Bhojpuri actor who has appeared in films such as Pratigya 2, Hukumat, Patna Se Pakistan, Muqaddar and Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna. She has a strong social media following and is among the prominent names in the Bhojpuri film industry.

When and where to watch Rise & Fall Season 2

Rise & Fall Season 2 will premiere on September 26. The show will be hosted by Virender Sehwag and will stream on Prime Video and MX Player. Recent reports say episodes will be available daily.