Rise & Fall Season 2: Swara Bhasker tells Shehzad Poonawalla ‘you trolled me for eight years’ in heated fight

Swara Bhasker snaps at Shehzad Poonawalla during a heated Rise & Fall Season 2 argument - Watch the viral video.

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Shehzad, Swara Bhasker (PC-Instagram

Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla got into a heated argument on Rise & Fall Season 2 after the actor accused the political commentator of trolling her online for eight years. Swara questioned Shehzad’s decision not to save her and reminded him that she had supported him on two occasions. Their exchange soon turned into one of the major highlights of the episode.

The episode also saw host Virender Sehwag announce a triple eviction and name Manish Kashyap the ‘King of the Basement’. Meanwhile, Sonam Malik accused Gautam Gulati of betraying her, while Sehwag questioned Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shehzad about their decisions and rivalries inside the Tower.

Read more: Rupali Ganguly approaches court over alleged misuse of her identity on adult websites

Why did Swara Bhasker confront Shehzad Poonawalla?

Tensions rose after Shehzad sent Manish and Sonam to the Basement following Gautam’s rankings. Sonam accused Gautam of betraying her, but he defended his decision, saying it was in the interest of the Penthouse and its Rulers.

The Rulers repeatedly asked the Workers to go easy on Sonam. However, their requests only made the contestants in the Basement more suspicious.

Swara then confronted Shehzad for not saving her. She reminded him that she had come to his rescue twice and questioned his equation with Gautam. Karan Patel also pointed out the risk involved in Shehzad’s decision. However, Shehzad said it was a gamble he was willing to take.

When Swara thanked Gautam for making a difficult decision, Shehzad interrupted and claimed that he had also played a role in saving her. Swara responded, “Can you relax? I am not talking to you.”

The argument got more heated when Shehzad asked Swara not to involve others in their disagreement and brought up her decision to vote for Priyanka. Swara replied, “Why should I listen to you?” Referring to their past online exchanges, she added, “You have trolled me for eight years.” Shehzad appeared ready to apologise, but Swara was not willing to let the matter go.

Swara took a hit TWICE to protect Shehzad, and he picks Gautam to save Then tells her not to sulk and calls her sacrifice a “half fact”? That’s not strategy, that’s using someone till they’re useless Is Swara right to be angry? #RiseAndFallS2 #SwaraBhasker https://t.co/gkkwDpin55 — The Bollywood Naari (@UnfilteredNari) November 2, 2026

Virender Sehwag announces triple eviction

With Sonam and Manish in the Basement, all six Workers faced the risk of eviction. Priyanka, Jashwanth Bopanna, Sonam, Manish, Rishabh Jaiswal and Niharika Tiwari were in the danger zone. Sehwag entered the Tower and announced a triple eviction. He also named Manish the ‘King of the Basement’ before questioning Shehzad about his earlier wish to leave the show.

The host then gave Shehzad a chance to hand over his final ticket to another contestant. Shehzad chose Swara, prompting Sehwag to call the move ‘damage control’.

The audience saved Priyanka and Niharika. Manish, Jashwanth, Rishabh and Sonam were then left waiting for the final decision.

Sehwag questions Gautam Gulati and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

During the Powerplay, audience reactions were brought into the Tower, putting several contestants’ decisions and rivalries under the spotlight. Sehwag first questioned Gautam and Priyanka about their earlier clash and Priyanka’s decision to move the prize pot to Rs 6 lakh.

He told Priyanka that her choices had cost her the trust of both the Rulers and the Workers. Sehwag also questioned Gautam about his ‘Gauti’ persona and warned him that the side of his personality that had hurt people could affect his chances of winning the trophy.

Gautam agreed with Sehwag’s observation, and the host urged him to let ‘Gautam’ take charge.

Shehzad Poonawalla questioned over his remark on Priyanka

Swara was later asked about her equation with Shehzad. She said that although she had supported him, his fights were his own. She also admitted to using reverse psychology while dealing with other contestants. Shehzad was questioned after calling Priyanka a ‘vamp’ while discussing Gautam’s earlier remark about actresses. Sehwag objected to his choice of words and asked him to withdraw the comment. Shehzad defended himself, but the host continued to question his remark.

Rise & Fall Season 2 is produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by Virender Sehwag. New episodes stream daily on Prime Video at 12 noon.