Roadies Rebirth OTT release: Season 21 to stream on two platforms at the same time; check details

Roadies Rebirth is set to give viewers more ways to catch the latest season as the long-running reality franchise expands its digital reach.

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Where to watch Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula’s reality show (PC: Instagram)

The wait for the next chapter of the Roadies franchise is finally nearing its end. The upcoming season is bringing back a familiar face while also introducing a new team-based format for the contestants and gang leaders. There is another change that makes this edition different from the previous seasons. Viewers will not have to depend on a single streaming service to follow the adventure reality show this time. Roadies Rebirth is set to arrive with a wider digital release as the makers bring the latest season to two major OTT platforms simultaneously. Here is everything to know about its streaming schedule, gang leaders and format.

When and where can you watch Roadies Rebirth?

Roadies Rebirth, which marks Season 21 of the franchise, will premiere on October 16. The show will be available on Netflix and JioHotstar at the same time.

New episodes will drop every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM. This marks the first time that the new season of the popular reality show will be available across both platforms simultaneously. The dual-platform release gives fans more options to follow the contestants as they take on the physical and mental challenges associated with Roadies.

See official streaming details of Roadies Rebirth here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

What is the OGs vs NewGs format?

The upcoming season introduces the OGs vs NewGs concept. Six gang leaders have been divided into two groups as the competition takes a new shape.

The OGs team features Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula. The NewGs team includes Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali. With established Roadies personalities competing alongside newer faces, the format is expected to bring a different dynamic to the gang leader setup.

Rannvijay Singha returns as host

One of the biggest talking points around Roadies Rebirth is the return of Rannvijay Singha as host. His association with the franchise goes back to its very beginning.

Rannvijay entered the show as a contestant in 2003 and went on to win the first season. He later hosted Seasons 2 to 10 before becoming a mentor and strategist when the show adopted the Gang Leader format in 2015. His return adds another connection to the earlier era of the franchise.

More about Roadies Rebirth

With Rannvijay back at the helm and six gang leaders divided into OGs and NewGs, the upcoming season brings several familiar names into a fresh setup. The simultaneous release on Netflix and JioHotstar is another major change for the franchise. Fans can tune in from October 16 to follow the contestants as they compete through the latest set of challenges and tasks.