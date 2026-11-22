Shanaya Kapoor’s Koffee With Karan 9 appearance sparks debate after netizens spot script in BTS clip

A glimpse from the show's backstage footage has left social media users questioning how much preparation goes into celebrity appearances on popular talk shows.

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Did Shanaya Kapoor know rapid-fire questions beforehand (PC: Twitter)

Shanaya Kapoor‘s appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 has caught the attention of viewers for more than one reason. The actress made her debut on the popular talk show alongside her close friend Ananya Panday and entrepreneur Ananya Birla. While the episode brought together familiar faces and plenty of conversations, a backstage video has now become a talking point online. A small detail spotted during Shanaya’s preparation has raised questions about the show’s famous rapid-fire segment and how much guests know before facing the questions.

Shanaya Kapoor’s rapid-fire sheet creates speculation

The discussion started after a behind-the-scenes video shared by celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Naik surfaced on social media. The clip reportedly showed Shanaya getting ready for her appearance on the show. Although the video is no longer available on Shraddha’s Instagram account, it has continued to circulate online and attract attention.

During the video, viewers noticed a sheet placed near Shanaya’s vanity table. The paper appeared to carry the words ‘Rapid Fire: Shanaya Kapoor’ along with several lines of text. This detail soon became the centre of discussion as social media users began wondering what the document contained.

Some viewers speculated that the sheet might have included the questions prepared for Shanaya’s rapid-fire round. The possibility that she may have seen the questions before filming led to further conversations about the show’s format.

See viral video of Shanaya Kapoor here

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Did Shanaya know the questions beforehand?

The rapid-fire round is one of the most recognised parts of Koffee With Karan. It is known for quick responses and unexpected celebrity revelations. This is why the sight of a document carrying the segment’s name caught people’s attention.

Several internet users questioned whether Shanaya had been given the questions in advance. However, there is no confirmed information about what was written on the sheet. It could have been a preparation document or material related to the production process.

The viral clip does not establish that Shanaya knew the questions beforehand. It also does not prove that her answers were scripted. Until an official clarification is shared the claims remain speculation.

Social media users bring up previous episodes

A section of viewers questioned how spontaneous the answers on celebrity talk shows really are. Others expressed disappointment and felt that advance preparation could take away from the entertainment value of such segments. Shanaya and Ananya’s episode had also attracted attention for another reason.

Some viewers felt that entrepreneur Ananya Birla received less attention during the conversation after Shanaya’s entry. The latest backstage discussion has added another layer to the online reactions surrounding the episode.

No official clarification yet from Shanaya Kapoor or Karan Johar

Neither Shanaya Kapoor nor Karan Johar has publicly responded to the speculation surrounding the viral video. There has also been no official confirmation that the rapid-fire questions were shared with Shanaya before the shoot. For now, the discussion is based on a document briefly visible in the backstage footage.