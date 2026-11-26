Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: Netflix announces documentary on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, check release date

Netflix's upcoming documentary Love, Scam Aur Dhokha will explore Sukesh Chandrashekhar's alleged multi-crore frauds, influential connections, and how he reportedly continued operating from Tihar Jail. Here's everything you need to know.

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Netflix announces documentary on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar (PC: Instagram)

Some real-life crime stories are so complicated that they continue to grab headlines years after they first come to light. Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s alleged fraud cases, his reported connections with influential personalities and the controversies surrounding his name have kept him in the news. Now, Netflix is bringing the story to viewers through a new true-crime documentary that promises to look beyond the headlines and explore how the alleged deception unfolded. The project has also revealed its release date, giving audiences a first look at what to expect from the upcoming documentary on Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story OTT release date

Netflix has announced that Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story will premiere on December 18, 2026. The streaming platform has confirmed the release date, but the trailer, cast details, and whether the project will be released as a single documentary or in multiple episodes are yet to be revealed.

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Where to watch Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story on OTT?

Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The documentary is directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar, with Karan Rana serving as co-director.

Chandni Ahlawat Dabas is the executive producer, while journalists Munish Pandey and Shams Tahir Khan have joined the project as crime consultants. The documentary is based on more than two years of research and investigation.

What is Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story about?

The upcoming Netflix documentary will trace Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s journey from his early years in Bengaluru to becoming the centre of several high-profile fraud investigations. It will examine his alleged use of fake identities, claims of connections with powerful people and methods through which he reportedly gained people’s trust.

The documentary will also expected to explore his alleged links with Bollywood celebrities including Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez and politicians, which have attracted a lot of attention over the years. However, the makers aim to go beyond the celebrity angle and focus on how the alleged network of deception was built and maintained.

One of the key aspects of the documentary is reportedly his alleged operations from inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused by investigators of running a multi-crore extortion and fraud syndicate from inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail complex (and associated facilities like Rohini jail) using smuggled mobile phones, spoofed numbers, and alleged bribery of prison staff.

With Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, viewers can expect a closer look at the shocking claims and events that brought his story into the national spotlight. The documentary is set to premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2026.