The Traitors Season 2 Finale: Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana win the show, take home Rs…

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana have emerged as the winners of The Traitors India Season 2.

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Krystle D'Souza And Rida Tharana Win The Traitors India Season 2 (PC-Instagram)

After weeks of lies, secret alliances, murders and tense votes, The Traitors India Season 2 has finally come to an end. Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners after successfully making it through some of the biggest twists of the season. Their journey, however, was anything but easy. Both Traitors came close to being exposed multiple times, but every time suspicion started getting stronger, the game changed in their favour.

Krystle D’Souza Escapes As Shahneel Gill Gets Caught

Until Episode 6, the game appeared to be moving in a predictable direction. But Episode 7 changed everything when Shahneel Gill, the third Traitor, was eliminated. Interestingly, Krystle had also come under suspicion at the time. Several contestants were beginning to question her, and it looked like her game could finally be exposed.

Private detective Tanya Puri, however, changed the direction of the discussion. She questioned Krystle and Shahneel about the letters they had received. Krystle managed to defend herself, but Shahneel’s answer raised doubts. When Tanya asked what was written in the letter when someone was declared safe, Shahneel said she could not remember everything. That answer worked against her. The suspicion that was building around Krystle shifted towards Shahneel, and the contestants eventually voted her out. Krystle survived another major threat.

Rida Goes From Innocent To Traitor

Episode 7 brought another major twist when Rida Tharana, who had spent much of the season hunting down Traitors as an Innocent, became one herself. Rida proved to be a strong Innocent, but being a Traitor was a different challenge. She showed her ruthless side when she murdered her close friend Prish, but soon struggled with the pressure of her new role.

After Ansh left the game, Rida broke down, which immediately made the others suspicious. Many contestants believed she had been blackmailed and turned into a Traitor.

The players seemed to have figured out what had happened, and even Krystle appeared to feel that Rida was in serious trouble. But another murder changed the game.

Malika’s Murder Saves Rida

Malika was murdered at a crucial point in the game. Her exit proved extremely important for Rida because Malika and Dalip had already become convinced that Rida was the new Traitor. The two were also trying to convince Shalini to join them in targeting Rida.

With Malika gone, the numbers changed. Krystle and Rida then managed to convince Shalini to side with them. Together, the three women turned the game around and voted out the remaining boys, Sahil and Dalip. The final three were now Krystle, Rida and Shalini.

Krystle’s Final Decision

The last vote brought another tense moment. Shalini voted for Rida, while Rida voted for Shalini. Everything now depended on Krystle. She had the option of turning against Rida and trying to win the game alone. But the rules meant that if there was a tie between a Traitor and an Innocent, the Traitor would win. Krystle ultimately chose to stand by Rida.

After surviving suspicion throughout the season and watching other Traitors get eliminated, Krystle stayed loyal to her fellow Traitor when it mattered the most. As a result, Rida Tharana and Krystle D’Souza emerged as the winners of The Traitors India Season 2.

The Traitors Season 2 winning amount

The total amount of the prize pot was Rs 48,40,000. In the task, the finalists managed to collect another Rs 17,60,000, locking in their final prize money at Rs 66 lakh.