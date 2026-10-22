‘They thought that’s a ring I would buy’: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement ring speculation

Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to rumours about Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement ring, revealing that the ring spotted on her during a film shoot was not the one he had bought for her.

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Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda (PC-Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda has opened up about his relationship and marriage with Rashmika Mandanna, revealing why he took time to commit and clearing up rumours about her engagement ring. The actor, who will share screen space with Rashmika in Ranabaali, said he was annoyed when a ring she wore during a film shoot was mistaken for the one he had bought for her.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Vijay addressed the speculation and showed the rings he had actually chosen for his wife.

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement ring rumours

Vijay said he was unhappy that a piece of jewellery worn by Rashmika during a shoot had been identified as her engagement ring. He explained that the assumption was frustrating because it did not reflect his personal choice of jewellery.

“I am really annoyed by the fact that people showed some ring that was on her hands for some shoot and said that’s an engagement ring. I am not annoyed by things, but if they thought that’s a ring I would buy it insults me. So these are the rings,” he said.

As Rashmika showed the rings, Vijay explained that they reflected his own style. “These are the rings that I got her because this is my style,” he added.

How Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram post sparked engagement rumours

The speculation began in October 2025, when Rashmika shared a video featuring her pet dog, Aura. In the post, she spoke about a song she had heard while shooting for a film and expressed how much she loved it.

However, fans also noticed a diamond ring on her hand, leading to rumours that she and Vijay had secretly got engaged.

Rashmika wrote, “This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still… I’m in LOVE with this songgg. Also can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song!!”

Although Rashmika did not announce an engagement, the ring caught fans’ attention and became a topic of discussion on social media.

Why Vijay Deverakonda took time to marry Rashmika Mandanna

During the conversation, the couple also spoke about how they decided to get married. Rashmika recalled that she was ready for marriage when the topic first came up, while Vijay wanted more time to understand their relationship. “I was like, ‘I’m ready. I want to get married,’” Rashmika said.

Vijay responded, “Women always know much earlier. They are more mature and smarter.”

Explaining why he wanted to wait, Vijay said he needed to understand how their relationship would handle career pressures, difficult times and emotional challenges. He wanted to be sure that marriage was the right step for both of them. “I was testing myself. I was testing the relationship,” he said.

He added, “Through all of it, if marriage still feels so important, then we should do it.”

Rashmika asked Vijay about marriage every day for a year

Rashmika continued asking Vijay about marriage for a year, while the actor took time to overcome his fears. Vijay explained that he is more sensitive than people might assume from his public image and that the possibility of getting hurt made him cautious.

“I am a really sensitive guy even though I have this rough exterior. And I know that I hurt immensely, so I think that fear makes me protect myself a lot, which, unfortunately, she had to deal with, but now it’s beautiful,” Vijay said.

Rashmika, meanwhile, described herself as someone who believes strongly in romance.

“I am a full romantic,” she added.

Vijay also revealed that he had initially thought about proposing to Rashmika during a December holiday in Italy. However, he eventually proposed during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur in February 2026. He wanted to give Rashmika the romantic moment she had always hoped for.

The couple dated for several years before getting married. They will next be seen together in Ranabaali, in which both actors play lead roles.