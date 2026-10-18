Vijay Deverakonda reveals his formula for a happy marriage with Rashmika Mandanna on Koffee With Karan 9

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna make their Koffee With Karan debut as a married couple - Watch the promo video.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: October 18, 2026, 1:48 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda reveals his formula for a happy marriage with Rashmika Mandanna on Koffee With Karan 9
Vijay and Rashmika (PC- Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to bring their romance and playful chemistry to Koffee With Karan Season 9. The couple will appear on the second episode of the JioHotstar show, marking their first time on the iconic couch as a married couple. Following Salman Khan’s appearance in the season premiere, Vijay and Rashmika will share candid moments from their relationship, talk about their love story and take on Karan Johar’s questions.

During the episode, the couple reveals that their relationship did not follow a conventional proposal story. They also share how Vijay asked Rashmika to ask him 100 times before they eventually tied the knot earlier this year.

Read more: Ranabaali Twitter review: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry wins hearts, but second half disappoints

The fun continues during the Rapid Fire round, when Rashmika is asked to choose between her co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun. She picks Allu Arjun, setting the stage for more interesting revelations.

Karan also asks Vijay who, apart from Rashmika, has the best on-screen chemistry with him. Rashmika quickly jumps in with her answer: ‘nobody’. Vijay responds with his simple formula for a happy marriage — always agree with your wife.

In another entertaining moment, Vijay calls Allu Arjun, popularly known as Bunny, during a game and delivers the now-iconic line, “Karan, it’s me”. The moment is expected to delight fans of the actors.

From sharing details about their relationship and film careers to discussing criticism and facing the Rapid Fire round, Vijay and Rashmika offer viewers a glimpse into their bond and the fun they share.


For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur attended by close friends and family. The couple later hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Hyderabad.

New episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 9 stream every Wednesday at 7 PM on JioHotstar.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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