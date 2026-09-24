Vir Das gets third International Emmy nomination for ‘Fool Volume’, says ‘The fool keeps getting louder’

Vir Das gets third International Emmy nomination for Fool Volume: All you need to know

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Vir Das Fool Volume (PC- Netflix)

Vir Das has added another milestone to his International Emmy journey. His Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume has been nominated in the Comedy category at the 2026 International Emmy Awards, giving him his third nomination at the prestigious awards. The nominations were announced on September 23, with Fool Volume competing against Division Palermo: Season 2, Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.

The 54th International Emmy Awards will be held in New York on November 23, 2026, where the winners will be announced. This year, there are 64 nominees across 16 categories, representing 22 countries.

Vir Das’ International Emmy journey

This is Vir Das’ third International Emmy nomination. He was first nominated in 2021 for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences describes it as the first stand-up special to receive an International Emmy nomination.

In 2023, Das won the Comedy award for Vir Das: Landing. With the win, he became the first Indian comedian to receive an International Emmy in the category. He later became the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards in 2024.

With Fool Volume, Das has now become the only Indian to receive three International Emmy nominations.

What is Vir Das: Fool Volume about?

Released on Netflix in July 2025, Fool Volume is a stand-up special filmed across Mumbai, London and New York. The special explores themes including happiness, silence and finding one’s voice after Das lost his own shortly before an important show.

Speaking about the nomination, Das said, “There’s something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal. For India was the first time I understood that our comedy could find a home on a global stage, Landing gave me an Emmy, and now Fool Volume has brought me back into that conversation. I’m incredibly grateful to Netflix, my team and everyone who helped make this very strange, very personal show. Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one, so I’m just going to enjoy the fact that the fool keeps getting louder.”

The nomination also marks another milestone in Das’ association with Netflix. Fool Volume is his fifth Netflix comedy special.

India gets two International Emmy nominations

India has received two nominations at the 2026 International Emmy Awards. Along with Vir Das’ Fool Volume in the Comedy category, SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club has been nominated in the Drama Series category.

The final winners will be announced in November, but the nomination gives Fool Volume another major international recognition and extends Vir Das’ association with the International Emmys.