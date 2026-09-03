Viral CJP protest girl Rhiya Ahir reveals getting hate for doing Bigg Boss 20: ‘Yeh to fame ke liye…’

Rhiya Ahir, who went viral during the CJP student protest in Mumbai, is now in the spotlight for a very different reason. As she eyes a possible Bigg Boss 20 entry, she has addressed the criticism coming her way.

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Rhiya Ahir (PC: Instagram)

Rhiya Ahir first caught the internet’s attention after a video from a student protest went viral. Now, months later, she is back in the spotlight, but this time for her possible entry into Bigg Boss 20. The model and actor is among the two contenders competing for a fan-voted spot on Salman Khan’s reality show – Bigg Boss. While some viewers are curious to see her inside the house, the development has also brought plenty of criticism her way. Rhiya Ahir has now addressed the backlash and spoken about why she decided to consider the reality show despite the criticism.

Rhiya Ahir gets hate over Bigg Boss 20 entry

Rhiya Ahir became widely known after a video showed her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van during a student protest. The video spread rapidly on social media and turned her into a familiar face online. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked why she was entering the show. She said, “With all the hate that is coming through, people are again in two minds ki yeh to fame ke liye kiya tha, ye aisi nahi hai (she is doing it for fame). Don’t listen to what I am saying, don’t listen to what someone else is trying to narrate about me. See for yourself. I am kind of entertaining, and I want to show that side to people.”

However, her possible Bigg Boss 20 entry has led some social media users to question her intentions. Rhiya revealed that she has been receiving both love and hate since the show’s promo featuring her was released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʀʜɪʏᴀ ʏᴀᴅᴀᴠ (@rhiyaahir)

Some people accused her of using the protest for publicity and questioned why someone associated with a student movement would choose to participate in a reality show. Rhiya, however, has pushed back against that narrative. She has made it clear that participating in a protest does not mean activism has to become her profession.

Why is Rhiya Ahir doing Bigg Boss 20?

Rhiya Ahir is currently competing against Punjabi actor-model Love Gill for one fan-voted place in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The show’s ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ format gives viewers the power to decide which contender gets the spot. Speaking about the criticism, Rhiya said she wants people to understand that she has a career beyond the protest that made her famous online. She has also spoken about her background in theatre and her interest in exploring opportunities in entertainment.

She said, “I have always been a curious person. I still am. When I was a kid, my mom and sister used to watch (Bigg Boss), phir humein bhi baith kar dekhna hi padta tha (we’d have to sit and watch too). I always used to think what are the inner workings of this big production. So many people are inside, how are they managing all of it. I want to know that.”

The model has questioned why taking up a career opportunity should automatically be seen as contradicting her earlier participation in the protest. She has also pointed out that, like everyone else, she needs to earn a living.

In an earlier response to the backlash, Rhiya highlighted that she participated in a protest but was not an activist by profession. She feels that people began expecting her to continue representing activism simply because one protest video went viral.

Who is Rhiya Ahir?

Rhiya Ahir aka Rhiya Yadav is a 27-year-old Mumbai-based fashion model, actor, and entrepreneur who became a viral internet sensation. She gained nationwide attention in July 2026 after a dramatic intervention during student protests in Mumbai. In pouring rain, she single-handedly blocked a Mumbai Police van with her arms spread wide to prevent the detention of student protesters during the CJP protest.

The protest, organised in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was held to address irregularities regarding the alleged NEET paper leak.