‘Our film’s cost equals Border 2’s catering budget’: Vir Das opens up on Happy Patel production cost, reveals Aamir Khan conducted 28 screenings

Vir Das opens up about the Happy Patel production cost and reveals Aamir Khan did 28 screenings.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, we usually see big budgets, big sets, and bigger stars stealing the headlines; however, that is not the case with all the films. Vir Das’s directorial debut, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which recently hit the theaters, was not backed by a massive budget. However, the film carried something more valuable, and that was none other than Aamir Khan‘s creative involvement. Recently, Vir Das opened up about the film’s budget and how Aamir Khan conducted 28 screenings for the same.

‘Our film’s cost might be equal to the catering budget of Border 2.’

When asked about the film’s budget, Vir was candid and humorous. He said,

“Our film’s cost might be equal to the catering budget of Border 2.”

Reacting to an AI-generated image circulating on social media, which features his spy character alongside other iconic Hindi film spies such as Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar, Tiger, Pathaan, and Kabir from the Spy Universe, he said, “I think every joint family dinner table needs an idiot. You should imagine Tiger, Pathaan, Kabir, and Ranveer’s Hamza from Dhurandhar all sitting together, and I am the fool who also gets a seat.”

Vir on comedy and censorship

Speaking earlier at the Jaipur Literature Festival about the current climate for comedians in India, Vir had said, “My jokes are very much the same abroad as they are in India.” He added, “I do exactly the same show, no matter where, Mars, Pluto, Bhopal or New York.”

28 focus screenings and no praise allowed

Vir revealed that Aamir Khan conducted as many as 28 focus group screenings to see audience reactions. He said, “We had 28 of them. And these were not for industry people. They were with a normal audience, each time of different demographics.”

He further shared, “At the end of every screening, Aamir came and told everybody, ‘If you like the film, we are happy. But for the next two hours no praise. Tell us, what’s wrong.’ And from the feedback we received, we made our third and final cut.”

The ‘director audition’ before greenlighting

Vir also spoke about how Aamir tested him and co-director Kavi Shastri even after hearing the script. He said, “He asked us to shoot five scenes of the film, not at the production level, of course. He just wanted to see how we moved the camera. He saw the 14-minute clip we came up with and greenlit the project.”

He added, “He called me and Kavi for a narration. Then he sat with us for about five to six rewrites. He is a great lighthouse for story and is always concerned with character motivations and whether the script is tying up.”

A small-budget film backed by a big vision

While Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos found it difficult to make an impact at the box office, earning only Rs 5.07 crore so far, Vir Das shared how Aamir Khan’s backing made it special.

While Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos found it difficult to make an impact at the box office, earning only Rs 5.07 crore so far, Vir Das shared how Aamir Khan's backing made it special.