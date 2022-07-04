New Delhi: Director Leena Manimekalai has faced a legal complaint after the poster of her latest film went viral on social media. A poster of the film titled Kaali that is trending on Twitter shows a woman smoking a cigarette while dressed as Hindu Goddess Kali. On Monday, a Delhi-based lawyer filed a police complaint and alleged that the director has hurt religious sentiments by allegedly insulting the Hindu goddess.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears 'Goddess Kaali' Jacket in New Picture With Nick Jonas - Yay or Nay?

A report published in news agency IANS quoted the lawyer as saying, “The Director has hurt my religious sentiments by showing Goddess Kali smoking which is highly objectionable and not acceptable in any manner.” The complainant called the poster ‘deplorable’ and added that using it to promote a film is highly ‘outrageous, atrocious and hurting the sentiments and beliefs of the Hindu community.’ Also Read - Outrage on Twitter After Canadian-Iranian Activist Calls Hindu Goddesses 'Sexy'; Kangana Ranaut Slams Him & Says 'Depicts Your Suppressed Sexuality'

A part of the complaint with Delhi’s cyber cell read: “This deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of Hindu Community through highly objectionable video and photo from her Twitter account by the accused which is well circulated in social media and all public platforms is an offence under section 295A,298, 505, 67 I.T Act and 34 IPC and therefore penal action should be taken against the accused (sic).” Also Read - Bihar: Man 'Sacrifices' 10-year-old Nephew to Propitiate Goddess Kali

It was on Saturday that Leena shared a poster on Twitter, launching her film in Canada. The caption on her Twitter post read, “Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film – today at @AgaKhanMuseum… as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”.

Feeling pumped with my CREW❤️ (sic).”

Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film – today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”

Link: https://t.co/RAQimMt7Ln I made this performance doc as a cohort of https://t.co/D5ywx1Y7Wu@YorkuAMPD @TorontoMet @YorkUFGS Feeling pumped with my CREW❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8LDDnctC9 — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 2, 2022

According to a Tamil news portal, Manimekalai said that the documentary revolves around the events that take place one evening when Goddess Kali appears and strolls on the streets of Toronto. In his complaint with the Delhi police, the lawyer has demanded the removal of the poster from all social media platforms with an immediate effect. The complaint also refers to the poster as a ‘defamatory’ act to ‘enrage’ the religious beliefs of a particular community.

Your thoughts on the same?