Mumbai: At least 10 phones were been stolen from people in the crowd who have gathered outside Arthur Road jail and Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat to see Aryan Khan ahead of his release. "My Mobile has been stolen from outside Shahrukh khan house. Pls ignore if anyone received any message via Mobile, Twitter or Facebook," one person said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, a large crowd gathered outside the jail and Mannat to welcome Aryan Khan. Fans with posters and placards of Aryan Khan were waiting to cheer him as he reached home.

"Welcome home Aryan Khan. Stay strong prince Aryan. Everything will be alright soon," read a banner by a group of fans who arrived outside Mannat early in the morning.

The lane to Mannat’s entrance was so much jam-packed with crowds that the police Khan’s private security had to clear the area for Aryan’s car to move smoothly.

Notably, Aryan Khan was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail after spending 22 days there following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the city coast.

The 23-year-old son of the Bollywood superstar walked out of the prison at 11 AM, got into a car and reached home Mannat, a landmark in surburban Bandra half an hour later, as fans waited outside the landmark bungalow to catch a glimpse.

It must be noted Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.