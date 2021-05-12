Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame and TV actor Arti Singh recently shared her vaccination photos where she looked scared of the needle. Arti revealed that she was frightened of injections but still it was important to get vaccinated. She worte, “Scared of injections but do takeeeeeee it … we need to fight this ….. first dose done @rahulnarainkanal thank uuu for making it happen …. @my_bmc thank u.” Arti’s scared photos landed her in trouble as netizens took no time to troll the actor. Also Read - Asha Negi Mocks Actors Who Upload Covid-19 Vaccination Videos, Says 'Itni Overacting Mat Karo'

One of the users in her comment section wrote: ‘Tattoo karwate waqt nahi pain hua aapko… Overacting ki dukaan’. Another one wrote: ‘Arti injection lag raha tha ,kutta thodi katt raha tha’. A few more said, “Overacting keliye kitne paise mile apko…..Wahan logon ko Vaccine keliye Slot nahi mil raha aur app log yahan bakchodi kar rahe ho…. Tattoo banate waqt kuch nahi hua par Vaccine lagwane keliye dard ho raha hai …..m.” Also Read - Suffering From Chronic Kidney Disease? These Guidelines Will Safeguard You From COVID-19

On Tuesday, actor Asha Negi took a jibe at celebrities who were uploading their vaccination videos on social media. She had written: “To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos. Yaar awareness k elite thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai! (It is good for awareness but please don’t do so much of overacting, it gets annoying.” Asha further captioned: “Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing?”

The vaccination drive has been opened for all including frontline workers, senior citizens and people above the age of 18 years. Please get vaccinated!